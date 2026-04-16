'Proud to be a fan': Commanders receive high praise for new uniforms

The organization made efforts to ensure the team's new look harkened back to the best decades in its history. The primary helmets, which now feature white and gold stripes down the center, now have a glossy finish. There are also stripes down the sides of the pants, which include a combination of burgundy, white and gold. The jerseys themselves have a block style font -- a characteristic of uniforms throughout most of the team's history -- and is consistent across all three colors.

The fans, who crowded Franklin Hall in Washington, D.C., for a rally and live showing of the "Command Center" podcast, appreciated the attention to detail that the team had in crafting the new uniform closet. To them, it shows that the ownership and franchise as a whole cares about the fans' input.

"I know we've been saying this stuff for a few years now," said lifelong fan Michael Sullivan. "I think it just means that the community cares about what the fans want. They're finally giving it to us. I've heard nothing but good reactions so far."

The reaction to the Commanders' rollout of their new uniforms was met with strong positive reviews from both fans and national media alike. There was a long line outside the Commanders' team store that continued to grow once the reveal was made via the team's social media account. Season ticket member Brandon Gathers was one of the first people in line and said the morning was "almost as good as a game."