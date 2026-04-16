'Proud to be a fan': Commanders receive high praise for new uniforms

Jim Elliott has heard it all from the older generation of Washington Commanders fans. He's been a fan for most of his life, but at just 25 years old, he wasn't around for the franchise's glory days when they won three Super Bowls and were a powerhouse in the NFC.
But he can appreciate how important it was for the Commanders to unveil their new uniforms that tap into the team's proud legacy. It was a day of celebration, and he, like many fans, believes the team did an exceptional job of tapping into its legacy.
"The new owners, the team president...from the very beginning they've been very clear and intent on doing everything with purpose," Elliott said. "I'm just so proud to be a fan today."
The Commanders revealed three different looks for the 2026 season: their "Super Bowl Era" white jerseys, which were worn three times in 2025 but are now permanent parts of the rotation; a burgundy version of the "Super Bowl Era" jerseys using the classic color scheme; and a new all-black alternate uniform called the "Hail Raiser" that features a spear "W" decal on both sides of the helmet.
The Washington Commanders' fanbase showed up to Franklin Hall in full forced on Wednesday to celebrate the team unveiling their new uniforms. Check out all the top photos of the evening.
The organization made efforts to ensure the team's new look harkened back to the best decades in its history. The primary helmets, which now feature white and gold stripes down the center, now have a glossy finish. There are also stripes down the sides of the pants, which include a combination of burgundy, white and gold. The jerseys themselves have a block style font -- a characteristic of uniforms throughout most of the team's history -- and is consistent across all three colors.
The fans, who crowded Franklin Hall in Washington, D.C., for a rally and live showing of the "Command Center" podcast, appreciated the attention to detail that the team had in crafting the new uniform closet. To them, it shows that the ownership and franchise as a whole cares about the fans' input.
"I know we've been saying this stuff for a few years now," said lifelong fan Michael Sullivan. "I think it just means that the community cares about what the fans want. They're finally giving it to us. I've heard nothing but good reactions so far."
The reaction to the Commanders' rollout of their new uniforms was met with strong positive reviews from both fans and national media alike. There was a long line outside the Commanders' team store that continued to grow once the reveal was made via the team's social media account. Season ticket member Brandon Gathers was one of the first people in line and said the morning was "almost as good as a game."
"To see the line build, to have the different conversations in the line about our draft picks, it was amazing," Gathers said. "It's just people wanting to be there ... it was truly people gathering with excitement."
Each fan has their own preference on which of the Commanders' new jerseys are the best. Sullivan is partial to the white tops because that is the jersey the team wore for each of their Super Bowl victories. It's also a classic look, he said, and it reminds him of the franchise's greatest players like Sean Taylor.
While fans in general are happy about the return of the iconic looks, there is a large contingent that has the all-black uniform as their favorite. While the burgundy and white uniforms are full of callbacks to the past, the "Hail Raiser" uniform blends that with the franchise's present and future. The block numbers and classic colors are present, but the spear is a new twist on the block "W" that the team has used since their rebrand in 2022.
Gathers, who was wearing a black Terry McLaurin jersey at Franklin Hall, "absolutely loves" the "Hail Raiser," while Elliott pointed out that the black color makes the burgundy and gold stand out "way more."
"Even if it's just [wearing them] every now and again, it looks amazing," Elliott said.
The "Hail Raisers" are the only uniforms that will feature the Commanders' alternate logo, which features a spear, which was a piece of the team's iconography earlier in its history, piercing through the block "W." This iteration of the spear symbolizes "those leading the fight," according to a post from the team's social media page, and weaves through the "W" as a joining of the past and present.
The Washington Commanders put in serious effort to create a look that harkens back to their iconic look in the 1970s, 80 and 90s with their new uniforms. Scroll through to see the top shots of all the details in the uniforms.
Sullivan said the look reminds him of the throwback uniforms the team wore in 2002, which featured spears on both sides of the helmet. Gathers also appreciates the addition and hopes they can be used for all the uniform combinations. While Clouse said on multiple radio and broadcast shows that while there are no current plans to use the spear "W" on the burgundy helmet, the spear would be used in other ways.
Regardless of how it's used, Gathers is a fan of the spear.
"They knocked that out of the park," he said.
All the callbacks and references are overshadowed by one factor that matters most to fans: the team looks like the one they rooted for most of their lives, and that gets people Sullivan "juiced up."
"It's like one step closer to hopefully getting back into the Super Bowl," he said. "It falls back on that era. It just makes me think of the good old days that I missed out on. I'm only 30, but I grew up watching the '91 highlight tape."
And, most importantly, it's more proof to the fans that Managing Partner Josh Harris and his team "get it."
"They're going back to basics," Elliott said. "And sometimes, simplicity is good. There's consistency across all three uniforms. It's just unmistakable which team it is."