10 Day 2 players to watch in the 3rd round for Washington

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders have the chance to grab one of the best impact players in the 2026 NFL Draft with the seventh overall pick, but it's always smart to remember that their class is more than just one pick.

As it currently stands, the Commanders will enter the three-day event at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with six picks. Peters has drafted 14 players so far during his time as the Commanders' general manager, and there are several of them who have bright futures in the NFL. That list includes quarterback Jayden Daniels -- his first pick in 2024 at No. 2 overall -- as well as tackle Josh Conerly and cornerback Trey Amos.

The Commanders will have one of the smallest classes this year, which means they'll need to get the most possible value out of every selection. The good news is that the work they did in free agency to address multiple positions of need, such as pass rusher, tight end and running back, puts them in position to take the best players available.