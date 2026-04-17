10 Day 2 players to watch in the 3rd round for Washington

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
The Washington Commanders have the chance to grab one of the best impact players in the 2026 NFL Draft with the seventh overall pick, but it's always smart to remember that their class is more than just one pick.
As it currently stands, the Commanders will enter the three-day event at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with six picks. Peters has drafted 14 players so far during his time as the Commanders' general manager, and there are several of them who have bright futures in the NFL. That list includes quarterback Jayden Daniels -- his first pick in 2024 at No. 2 overall -- as well as tackle Josh Conerly and cornerback Trey Amos.
The Commanders will have one of the smallest classes this year, which means they'll need to get the most possible value out of every selection. The good news is that the work they did in free agency to address multiple positions of need, such as pass rusher, tight end and running back, puts them in position to take the best players available.
And since most people have been rightfully focused on the No. 7 pick, we're going to broaden the scope and examine a few players in the later rounds who could improve Washington's roster. We're moving on to the third round, where the Commanders have the 71st overall pick.
Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State: Hurst has become an intriguing prospect in this year's class. He's nearly 6-foot-4 and had 1,004 yards in his final year with Georgia State. He didn't match up against top-tier competition, but he runs clean routes, can beat press man coverage and knows how to win contested targets.
Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati: Golday had his best two seasons against better competition, as he recorded 163 tackles during his time with Cincinnati. He can do a little of everything, as Cincinnati used him to rush the passer and in coverage. He can be an immediate contributor as a rookie with the chance of being a starter later in his career.
Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State: Hecht went from being a walk-on in 2021 to one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12. He started 27 games in his final two seasons and was an all-conference selection in both. He doesn't stand out as a physical specimen, but his technique and athleticism are going to help him get drafted.
Bud Clark, S, TCU: Clark is one of the most experienced defensive players in this class by virtue of him being a sixth-year senior. He plays with good effort and has plenty of instincts for the position. He'll need to put on some weight at 188 pounds, but his ball skills give him a chance to be an impact player at some point.
Chris Bell, WR, Louisville: Bell tore his ACL late last season, so there is a question of when he'll be available to make his debut. There's no doubt about his skill set, though, as he averaged 17.1 yards per catch in 2024 and 12.7 in 2025. He's also a big target weighing 222 pounds. There's a debate on his ceiling in the NFL, but he could at least be a No. 2 option.
Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan: Moore might not be one of the top edge defenders, but he was certainly disruptive for Michigan last year with 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He's not as dominant as a run defender, so that will need to improve if he wants to be an NFL starter, but his ability as a pass rusher will help him contribute early.
Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana: Sarratt knows how to score. A three-year starter at James Madison and Indiana, Surratt had 31 touchdowns in that span, including an FBS-leading 15 in 2025. He needs to develop as a deep threat, but his route running ability should help out in the red zone.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska: Speed is not Johnson's game, but he does find ways to be productive. He led FBS players in all-purpose yards and had 12 rushing touchdowns last season. While he's not overly physical, he does have an element of that to his skill set and is hard to stop once he hits his top gear.
Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M: Zuhn is a four-year starter who shared the award for the top SEC offensive linemen with Kadyn Proctor, which says a lot about his potential as an NFL prospect. He doesn't stand out in any category but is solid in several, from his quickness to his hand usage.
Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona: Stukes loves football. He was a team captain for Arizona last season and was a clear leader for its defense. He also runs a 4.33 and has good ball skills with 10 pass breakups in 2025. He has work to do to develop as a pro, but he has the passion and determination that coaches will love at the next level.