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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Finally Draft Week

Apr 20, 2026 at 09:43 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW123125
  • A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 20, 2025.

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PHOTOS | Commanders roll out new merch at team store

There's plenty of new jerseys with the names of fans' favorite players at the team store. Check out all the new merch that you can purchase to celebrate the new look.

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PHOTOS | Fans crowd Franklin Hall to celebrate new uniforms

The Washington Commanders' fanbase showed up to Franklin Hall in full forced on Wednesday to celebrate the team unveiling their new uniforms. Check out all the top photos of the evening.

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PHOTOS | Washington's helmets through the years

The Washington Commanders have had some iconic helmets throughout their 90-plus years of history. Check out all the looks Washington has had in their history.

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PHOTOS | All in the details

The Washington Commanders put in serious effort to create a look that harkens back to their iconic look in the 1970s, 80 and 90s with their new uniforms. Scroll through to see the top shots of all the details in the uniforms.

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PHOTOS | Commanders unveil new uniforms for 2026

The Washington Commanders have unveiled their new uniforms for the 2026 season and beyond with a look that blends their historic path with the future. Check out the top photos of the new threads.

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PHOTOS | Commanders and Character Playbook come together at Eliot-Hine Middle School

The Commanders hosted a Salute to Service event featuring National Medal of Honor recipient Florent "Flo" Groberg at Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington, D.C. During the session, which was highlighted by a panel, esteemed guests shared personal stories that showcased the core values of commitment, integrity and courage.

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PHOTOS | Deatrich Wise enjoys learning and dueling at Elite Fencing Academy

Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise linked up with Notre Dame fencer and DMV native Michaela Joyce for a special outing at Elite Fencing Academy in Springfield, Virginia

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PHOTOS | Commanders host HBCU Showcase, IPP Pro Day

The Washington Commanders hosted some of the best HBCU and IPP prospects in this year's class. Check out the top photos from the weekend.

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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026
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The Washington Commanders hosted an HBCU Showcase at Commanders Park on March 30, 2026

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PHOTO | 2026 free agents sign their contracts

The guys put pen to paper and are officially Commanders

Ashburn, VA - Images of Punter Tress Way signing his contract extension for the Washington Commanders on February 10, 2026
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Ashburn, VA - Images of Punter Tress Way signing his contract extension for the Washington Commanders on February 10, 2026

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Ashburn, VA - Images of Deatrich Wise Jr. signing his contract extension for the Washington Commanders on March 6, 2026
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Ashburn, VA - Images of Deatrich Wise Jr. signing his contract extension for the Washington Commanders on March 6, 2026

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Ashburn, VA - Images of Quarterback Marcus Mariota re-signing his contract for the Washington Commanders on March 11, 2026
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Ashburn, VA - Images of Quarterback Marcus Mariota re-signing his contract for the Washington Commanders on March 11, 2026

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PHOTOS | 2026 free agents arrive at BigBear.ai Training Center

The Commanders 2026 free agent signings are excited to be on site in Ashburn, Virginia

Ashburn, VA - Images of Punter Tress Way signing his contract extension for the Washington Commanders on February 10, 2026
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Ashburn, VA - Images of Punter Tress Way signing his contract extension for the Washington Commanders on February 10, 2026

Washington Commanders
Ashburn, VA - Images of Quarterback Marcus Mariota re-signing his contract for the Washington Commanders on March 11, 2026
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Ashburn, VA - Images of Quarterback Marcus Mariota re-signing his contract for the Washington Commanders on March 11, 2026

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