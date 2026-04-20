Wake Up Washington | Finally Draft Week

- A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 20, 2025.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- 5 things to know about Washington's new uniforms
- Commanders unveil 2026 uniform closet inspired by franchise history
- 5 takeaways from Washington's pre-draft press conference
- 'Proud to be a fan': Commanders receive high praise for new uniforms
- 10 Day 2 players to watch in the 3rd round for Washington
- Washington alumni love the return of the burgundy and gold
- Fred Smoot's 'guaranteed ballers' of 2026 draft class
- Behind the Build Q&A: Andy VanHorn, Commanders Head of Real Estate
- 16 players set to attend 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh
- Question of the week: What is the offensive, defensive potential with the No. 7 pick?
- Local prospects compete in 'amazing' Commanders pro day
- 10 Day 3 players to watch in the 7th round for Washington
Top Videos
Top Photos
There's plenty of new jerseys with the names of fans' favorite players at the team store. Check out all the new merch that you can purchase to celebrate the new look.
The Washington Commanders' fanbase showed up to Franklin Hall in full forced on Wednesday to celebrate the team unveiling their new uniforms. Check out all the top photos of the evening.
The Washington Commanders have had some iconic helmets throughout their 90-plus years of history. Check out all the looks Washington has had in their history.
The Washington Commanders put in serious effort to create a look that harkens back to their iconic look in the 1970s, 80 and 90s with their new uniforms. Scroll through to see the top shots of all the details in the uniforms.
The Washington Commanders have unveiled their new uniforms for the 2026 season and beyond with a look that blends their historic path with the future. Check out the top photos of the new threads.
The Commanders hosted a Salute to Service event featuring National Medal of Honor recipient Florent "Flo" Groberg at Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington, D.C. During the session, which was highlighted by a panel, esteemed guests shared personal stories that showcased the core values of commitment, integrity and courage.
Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise linked up with Notre Dame fencer and DMV native Michaela Joyce for a special outing at Elite Fencing Academy in Springfield, Virginia
The Washington Commanders hosted some of the best HBCU and IPP prospects in this year's class. Check out the top photos from the weekend.
The guys put pen to paper and are officially Commanders
The Commanders 2026 free agent signings are excited to be on site in Ashburn, Virginia