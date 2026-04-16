5 takeaways from Washington's pre-draft press conference

"More likely than not" sticking and picking.

The Commanders only have six picks in this year's draft -- the third fewest in the NFL -- and under normal circumstances, Peters and his staff might consider trading back to get more picks and improve their chances at getting impact players at multiple positions.

But this isn't a conventional draft class, and there are some analysts like ESPN's Matt Miller who only have about a dozen players receiving first-round grades. Anything can happen on draft night, but Peters isn't anticipating much movement.

"I would say more likely than not that would happen," Peters said when asked if he anticipates picking at No. 7. "You never know. It'll depend on who's on the board."

Once again, this goes back to the lack of players at "premium" positions, specifically quarterback, at the top of the draft. There are three edge players with Arvell Reese, David Bailey and Rueben Bain who could generate some interest, but Reese and Bailey are expected to be top five picks and will be long gone by the time the Commanders are on the clock.

Still, similar to the Atlanta Falcons trading back into the first round to draft James Pearce last year, there's always a chance, and the Commanders will need to be ready if that scenario comes up. There are several factors for them to consider, such as who's available and could still be on the board depending on how far they move back.