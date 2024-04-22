Mock Draft Monday | Commanders find long term answers at positions of need

And yet McCarthy did his job when the situation called for it. He had eight big-time throws under pressure in 2023 -- tied for the fourth-most among FBS quarterbacks. He also had a completion rate of 59% under pressure, which was better than Williams (47.1%), Maye (43.3%) and Daniels (50%).

There's more. He completed 71.4% of his passes when scrambling, which leads all of the top quarterbacks in the draft by a wide margin (Bo Nix comes in second at 58.6%). When it comes to third-and-long scenarios, McCarthy also leads the pack with a completion rate of 73% -- beating out Daniels by one percentage point -- with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions. Twenty-seven of his 36 completions (75%) resulted in first downs.

As ESPN's Dan Orlovsky put it, "He makes the hard look very simple."

"The really difficult plays that for so many quarterbacks are hard, his talent makes it look very simple."

The real question surrounding McCarthy is how ready he will be as a rookie. The traits hint that he could have the same level of talent as some of the other quarterbacks on the board. The problem, however, is that most of them have more experience. It's possible that he could be more impactful in a system that is similar to Michigan, meaning that team will need to rely on the running game more often.