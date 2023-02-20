News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Lance Zierlein has the Commanders taking in the first round

Feb 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-02-20 at 11.43.38 AM

We're heading into the fourth season of the Ron Rivera era, and the Washington Commanders have a pristine opportunity to strengthen their roster.

In his first season as Washington's head coach, Rivera took Chase Young, who became the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, with the No. 2 overall pick. The next season, he drafted Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick, and the former Kentucky Wildcat showed promise in his first season. And last year, the Commanders took Jahan Dotson, who wasted no time in becoming a valuable member of the Commanders' receiving corps.

Now, the Commanders have the No. 16 overall pick, and analysts are predicting them to go with a plethora of positions, from offensive line to cornerback and linebacker, at that spot.

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. After focusing on Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, we're moving on to Florida offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence is a physically dominating figure. He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 337 pounds, according to his draft profile on NFL.com, and with his broad chest and waist, his wide build is exactly what people expect an NFL guard to look like.

But for now, we're going to start with Torrence's feet.

Pass protection is like a dance, and just like on the dance floor, if an offensive lineman stops moving his feet, it is going to lead to some bad results. Torrence would never be confused with a ballet dancer, but his footwork is just as impeccable. It allows him to stay in front of defensive tackle, and it was one of the reasons why he stole the show at the Senior Bowl.

It is also one of the reasons why NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein connected the Commanders to Torrence in his first mock draft of the year.

"Washington needs help at guard, and Torrence is coming off of a strong week at the Reese's Senior Bowl," Zierlein wrote. "He's big and powerful, and has the ability to start early in his pro career."

Related Links

Torrence has been a force for most of his college career, although not all of that was with Florida. He originally played for the University of Louisiana, where he started in 35 games and earned All-Sun Belt selection as a sophomore and junior.

Torrence transferred to Florida in 2022, and if anything, his performance improved once he moved to the SEC. He earned a slew of All-American honors from outlets like The Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association. He was also the first offensive guard in program history to be named a consensus All-American and the 34th Gator in program history.

And as Pro Football Focus pointed out in December, his 88.0 grade was first among all Power 5 guards.

PFF’s Michael Renner called Torrence a "jumbo guard" and noted that typically guards of similar size tend to be top-heavy. That is not the case with Torrence, who Renner praised for his balance.

"That's a necessary trait for an interior lineman. While I project him to be a late first- to early second-round draft pick, Torrence may very well go higher than that for the simple fact that there are so few quality guards in this class."

Zierlein wrote in his evaluation of Torrence that the Florida guard is not a natural bender, but that did not prevent him from stopping defenders in their tracks. He allowed just eight pressures all season on 355 pass plays, and his run blocking grade of 89.9 was tied for the best in college football.

"He is forced to engulf and push rather than leverage and drive as a run blocker, but he's solid at neutralizing the man across from him," Zierlein wrote.

And while guards are not typically drafted high, Zierlein has Torrence as the third offensive lineman taken in the first round, and ESPN's Mel Kiper believes Torrence is the best guard in the draft.

With some of the Commanders' offensive linemen set to hit free agency in March, the Commanders are in need of another starting guard. Based on the glowing reviews from analysts, Torrence could fit right and help to shore up Washington's interior.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction for the Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

news

Commanders fans react to Eric Bieniemy joining the Commanders' coaching staff

The Commanders have a new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, and fan are loving the acquisition. Here's a look at how they are reacting to the news on social media.

news

Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

The Washington Commanders have found their new offensive coordinator after an extensive search. Two-time Super Bowl-winning coordinator Eric Bieniemy will join the coaching staff as the Commanders' assistant head coach in addition to being the team's play caller. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' newest coach.

news

Commanders hire Eric Bieniemy as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator

The Chiefs have boasted one of the league's best offenses since Bieniemy took over as their offensive coordinator. During that time, the Chiefs have never finished lower than sixth in total yards per game, including three seasons of leading the league in the category in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

news

Commanders position review | Cornerback

Over the next few weeks, Commanders.com will break down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Next up are the cornerbacks.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell to get 'every opportunity' to succeed

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

news

Commanders set to interview Eric Bieniemy for offensive coordinator

Bieniemy, who began his coaching career in 2001, has 15 years of experience working in the NFL with the Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. He has also coached for the Colorado Buffaloes in two stints as well as three seasons with UCLA.

news

Commanders position review | Tight end

Over the next few weeks, Commanders.com will break down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Next up are the tight ends.

news

Wake Up Washington | More offensive coordinator news

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of Feb. 14).

news

Rivera: Howell 'more than likely' to enter offseason workout program as QB1

Howell, who impressed his coaches in Week 18, will have a chance to earn the starting role for the 2023 season.

Advertising