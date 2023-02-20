Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Lance Zierlein has the Commanders taking in the first round

Torrence has been a force for most of his college career, although not all of that was with Florida. He originally played for the University of Louisiana, where he started in 35 games and earned All-Sun Belt selection as a sophomore and junior.

Torrence transferred to Florida in 2022, and if anything, his performance improved once he moved to the SEC. He earned a slew of All-American honors from outlets like The Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association. He was also the first offensive guard in program history to be named a consensus All-American and the 34th Gator in program history.

And as Pro Football Focus pointed out in December, his 88.0 grade was first among all Power 5 guards.

PFF’s Michael Renner called Torrence a "jumbo guard" and noted that typically guards of similar size tend to be top-heavy. That is not the case with Torrence, who Renner praised for his balance.