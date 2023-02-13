Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Daniel Jeremiah has the Commanders taking in the first round

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Cornerback is considered to be a particularly deep position this year. ESPN's Mel Kiper has four on his first big board of the season, CBS Sports has five in their top 25, and The Draft Network has seven in their top 50. So, theoretically, Washington could wait until the second round to add needed depth at the position.

But the possibility of grabbing one of the best is a hard prospect to pass up, which is why NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Commanders taking Gonzalez as the fourth cornerback off the board in his first mock draft.

"Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) has an ideal blend of size, speed and fluidity," Jeremiah wrote on Jan. 20. "He struggled a little early in the season, but kept getting better throughout the year. Washington has a strong need at the position."