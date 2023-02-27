Mock Draft Monday | Here's who USA Today's Nate Davis has the Commanders taking in the first round

We're heading into the fourth season of the Ron Rivera era, and the Washington Commanders have a pristine opportunity to strengthen their roster.

In his first season as Washington's head coach, Rivera took Chase Young, who became the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, with the No. 2 overall pick. The next season, he drafted Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick, and the former Kentucky Wildcat showed promise in his first season. And last year, the Commanders took Jahan Dotson, who wasted no time in becoming a valuable member of the Commanders' receiving corps.

Now, the Commanders have the No. 16 overall pick, and analysts are predicting them to go with a plethora of positions, from offensive line to cornerback and linebacker, at that spot.

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Here are the players we have covered so far:

Next, we're moving to the Big Ten and highlighting one of the most talented cornerbacks in the draft.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Joey Porter Jr. is just two months away from taking the next step in his playing career, and he has a good tutor to give him a foundation for what to expect at the professional level.

Porter's father, Joey Porter, Sr., was a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1999 and had a successful career that spanned 13 seasons with the Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. During that time, Porter, Sr. collected four Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections, including a First Team honor in 2002.

Who knows at this point if Porter Jr. will have the same lengthy career as his father, but draft analysts believe he is going to positively impact any defense that drafts him. In one of his recent mock drafts, USA Today’s Nate Davis has Porter falling to the Commanders, who do need to shore up their depth at the cornerback position.