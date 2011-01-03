News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Moore Put On Injured Reserve, Jones Signed to Roster

Jan 03, 2011 at 06:51 AM
Safety Kareem Moore has been placed on season-ending injured reserve, head coach Mike Shanahan announced on Wednesday.

Taking Moore's place on the roster for the season finale is first-year safety Reggie Jones, formerly with the New Orleans Saints.

Moore has been battling a right knee injury most of the season but it has worsened in recent weeks. He is scheduled to undergo knee surgery on Monday, Jan. 3, Shanahan said.

"He has played hurt most of the season," Shanahan said. "It's nice to see somebody fight and work as hard as Kareem has done. But he's a little bit too sore right now to play."

Moore suffered the knee injury in preseason and was sidelined for the Redskins' first two regular season games.

He came back to start 11-of-12 games this season and post 65 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Jones, 6-0 and 193 pounds, was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4, 2009. He spent the entire 2009 season on injured reserve after sustaining an Achilles injury in training camp.

This season, he was a member of the Saints' practice squad for the first 16 weeks.

Jones played college football at Portland State for one season after transferring from Idaho. As a senior, he registered 38 tackles, seven passes defensed and four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Jones is a native of Kent, Wash.

