Morgan Wallen 2023 Description

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

Morgan Wallen's hitting the road in 2023 for his highly anticipated One Night At A Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring in Australia/New Zealand. Wallen will be joined by country music favorites ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman across all show dates, as well as HARDY and Parker McCollum at select dates. This will be one of the largest tours in country music in 2023 with 39 show dates that are expected to sell out in stadiums, amphitheaters and arenas worldwide including a newly added show at FedExField on Saturday, September 2nd.

FedExField will be packed on Saturday, September 2nd for Morgan Wallen's first stadium show in the D.C. area, joined by ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman, and Parker McCollum. Extremely limited tickets will be available for purchase directly through FedExField for Washington Commanders Season Ticket Members on Saturday, December 17th from 10:00 AM ET to 10:00 PM ET while supplies last. An email will be send on Saturday morning with the final details on how to purchase tickets.

FedExField is excited to offer suite reservations for groups of 10-40 guests for an exclusive concert experience. To learn more about suites at FedExField please visit here.