Moss Adjusting To New Role For Griffin III

"When it comes down to Robert, he's born with whatever he has," Moss said. "You can ensure that when something breaks down he's going to make a play, some kind of way. I haven't played with a lot of those guys. At the end of the day we're fortunate to have that."

Moss is in his 12th NFL season and his eight with the Redskins. He has more than 9,000 receiving yards with 57 touchdowns in his career.

After leading the Redskins on a dramatic game-winning drive last Sunday on the road, Moss noted that the team's confidence in Griffin III continues to grow.

But if the Redskins intend to improve this season, they will need to continue helping the rookie signal caller develop.

"As an offense we try to be as sound as we can when it comes to everything we do when it comes to blocking, running our routes, and showing up on time," Moss said. "Everything we do, we try to make sure we handle our jobs so that we can make it easy on [Griffin III]."

With each game, Griffin III continues to mature as a player on and off the field. Moss said at this point in the season, Griffin III's stellar performances are just something they've come expect.

"If it was OTA's or training camp I'd probably be surprised, but we went through all of that and we've seen him progress," Moss explained. "Right now he's shown us week in and week out the type of guy he is, the type of player he is. There's nothing that should surprise us anymore."

Moss was quiet last Sunday, not catching a pass from Griffin III until the final two minutes of the game. The pass set up the game-winning field goal, and illustrated how deep the Redskins have become at receiver.

"Every day we get better. Every game we're going to get better," Moss said. "My role is so different. I can't sit here and say that what we have on the field is something solid. I think what we have and we what do preparation-wise is solid enough."

Regardless of how much Moss factors into the game plan, he knows he will be ready when his number is called.

"When it comes down to Sunday, it's just about being ready when it comes your way."

