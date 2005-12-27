News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Moss: NFC Offensive Player of Week

Dec 27, 2005 at 10:21 AM

The NFL and the Washington Redskins announced Dec. 27 that wide receiver Santana Moss has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Moss caught three touchdown passes to lead the Redskins to a victory over the New York Giants on Saturday, Dec. 24, finishing the game with five catches for 160 yards.

His first touchdown was on a 19-yard screen pass, the second coming on a 52-yard strike from Mark Brunell and the third coming on a 72-yard bomb from Patrick Ramsey.

Moss earns his second Player of the Week award this season, receiving the recognition after the Week 2 Dallas victory on Monday Night Football in which he caught a game-winning touchdown pass. He posted five receptions for 159 yards overall.

Moss's Week 16 honor also marks the third straight week a Redskins player has won an NFC award. Also, Redskins players have been recognized in all three phases of the game this season.

Defensive end Phillip Daniels was the NFC Defensive Player of Week in Week 15, while kick returner Antonio Brown won the special teams award in Week 14.

