Moss, Portis Set New Franchise Marks

Running back Clinton Portis and wide receiver Santana Moss moved into the Redskins record books on Sunday. The both set franchise records in the Redskins' 31-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Portis set the Redskins' all-time single-season rushing record, surpassing Stephen Davis's mark of 1,432 yards set in 2001. Moss broke the Redskins' single-season franchise record for receiving yards. He surpassed Bobby Mitchell's mark of 1,436 receiving yards, set in 1963.

Portis broke the record on a run up the middle in the second quarter. He shifted to the left and found a hole between Chris Samuels and Derrick Dockery, breaking loose for a 14-yard gain.

Portis finished with 1,516 yards on 352 carries, a 4.3-yard rushing average. His 352 carries was the third-most in Redskins history in a single season.

It was the third time in four NFL seasons that Portis had rushed for more than 1,500 yards.

Of the record, Portis said: "That's big. That's what they brought me here for. This franchise has been around a long time, so to break it is special."

Appropriately enough, Moss broke the record on a deep sideline pass. Moss has been successful on deep passes all season long because they showcase his speed and athleticism in getting to the ball.

On the play, early in the third quarter, Moss went in motion. As Moss raced down the left sideline, Brunell waited for Moss to get a step on cornerback Sheldon Brown, then threw the pass. Moss caught the ball and nimbly stayed in bounds along the left sideline, before finally being stopped for a 54-yard gain. The pass set up a Redskins touchdown.

Moss finished with 84 receptions for 1,483 yards, a 17.6 yards-per-carry average. He logged nine touchdowns on the season.

"Everything this year has been so great," Moss said. "People ask why things happen to them. Things in life happen for a reason. Everyone on this team, including me, has been blessed. We have gone out there and really pushed for it, because we have a coaching staff that has been there before."

In addition to new team records by Portis and Moss, quarterback Mark Brunell surpassed 30,000 passing yards in his career during Sunday's game. He eclipsed the mark on the 54-yard pass to Moss.

Brunell said the Redskins' 10-6 finish has been especially rewarding, given his struggles and the team's 6-10 record last year.