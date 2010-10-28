Neal Olkewicz

Nicknamed "Olky"… Attended the University of Maryland where he was team captain and MVP… Signed with the Redskins as a free agent in 1979… Played 150 games in his career, all with the Washington Redskins… Finished his career with six interceptions for 76 yards, one touchdown and 12 sacks. Won two Super Bowl Championships with victories over Miami (1982) and Denver (1987)… Was named the Redskins' Defensive MVP in 1988… One of only five players in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl on their birthday (Super Bowl XVII).