News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Neal Olkewicz

Oct 28, 2010 at 09:37 AM

## #52 Neal Olkewicz Linebacker 1979-89
Nicknamed "Olky"… Attended the University of Maryland where he was team captain and MVP… Signed with the Redskins as a free agent in 1979… Played 150 games in his career, all with the Washington Redskins… Finished his career with six interceptions for 76 yards, one touchdown and 12 sacks.

Won two Super Bowl Championships with victories over Miami (1982) and Denver (1987)… Was named the Redskins' Defensive MVP in 1988… One of only five players in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl on their birthday (Super Bowl XVII).

olkewicz_neal.jpg

> Back to 70 Greatest Redskins

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising