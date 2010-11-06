News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

New Faces Making An Impact On Offense

Nov 06, 2010 at 04:51 AM
169061.jpg


The Redskins have received surprising contributions from unheralded players on offense this season.

And it could signal the start of a youth movement at several key positions.

Running backs Ryan Torain and Keiland Williams have stepped up with Clinton Portis sidelined due to a groin injury.

Torain, a second-year player who spent the first two weeks on the Redskins' practice squad, leads the offense with 391 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries. He also has eight catches for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Williams has emerged as a third-down and late-game option for coaches. He has rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and has caught 14 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong is third on the team in catches with 17 and has claimed a starting job opposite Santana Moss. He replaced veteran Joey Galloway in the lineup.

Torain, Williams and Armstrong first impressed in last off-season's workouts, coaches say.

"Before we got here, we didn't know all of them," offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said. "They surprised us right away. For them to make our team, we expected them to do this. You can't have guys making your team that you are not confident in.

"We were hoping they would play this well – and they have. We expect them to continue to get better."

Armstrong, a first-year player, has seemingly come from nowhere to make an impact on offense.

He has had stints with something called the Intense Football League in Texas and played for the Dallas Desperadoes of the Arena Football League.

A year ago, the 5-11, 185-pound receiver quietly went about his business as a member of the Redskins' practice squad.

Now he holds court in a weekly media session next to his locker.

Armstrong said he was using this week's bye to reflect on what he has accomplished so far and look ahead to the second half of the season.

169057.jpg



"It gives you an opportunity to see what you've done and see where you want to go," he said. "You can reevaluate your goals halfway through the season and do what you have to do to take that next step.

Williams, an undrafted rookie out of LSU, said that he focuses daily on improving his game.

"The things that stick out for me the most are the things that you do wrong," he said. "But that's why I'm here. It's my job to get better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren
news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
Advertising