News And Notes From Monday's NFL League Meetings

--Speaking of Redskins games for the upcoming year, Washington will face the Chargers in front of a packed crowd, as Los Angeles announced on Monday that all season tickets currently available for sale at the StubHub Center for the 2017 regular season have been sold. Unlike the Los Angeles Coliseum (where the Redskins will visit this year as well) that seats 90,000, the StubHub Center is unique to the NFL setting of stadiums. Home to the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, the StubHub Center seats only 30,000. To put just how quaint the stadium will be in perspective, the next smallest structure is actually the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, which seats more than 56,000. The Redskins last faced the Chargers on the road on Jan. 3, 2010.