News & Notes: Brunell Has Mild Calf Injury

Quarterback Mark Brunell has been added to the team's injury report. He suffered a mild strained calf injury during Thursday's practice and he is officially listed as probable for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The injury is not serious and Brunell is expected to play against the 49ers, team officials said.

"I just tweaked my calf muscle dropping back to pass--it's something I've done before and honestly it's not that big of a deal," Brunell said. "It feels like I got kicked more than anything else. I don't anticipate it being a problem."

Meantime, rookie defensive tackle Aki Jones sustained a mild hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice. Jones sat out Thursday's practice session.

With Joe Salave'a (foot injury) and Cedric Killings (sprained ankle) missing Wednesday and Thursday practices, the Redskins' defensive tackle rotation is uncertain at this point. Cornelius Griffin and Ryan Boschetti are the only healthy defensive tackles at this point.

Assistant head coach-defense Gregg Williams said he was not worried, though.

"Our guys are interchangeable pieces," Williams said. "Our guys are in as many packages as we're able to play. You'll see us throw Phillip Daniels inside and Renaldo Wynn inside. We throw a lot of guys inside, especially on pass downs, but even on run downs, too. We have enough tools, enough guys, enough schemes and enough packages to get through it."

-- NEMO IN ACTION

Seventh-round draft pick Nehemiah Broughton saw his first NFL regular season action last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He played on kickoff return units as a blocker. Much to his surprise, he had the chance for a return when Lawrence Tynes' kickoff came up short in the fourth quarter.

"I was a little surprised when I saw the ball coming my way," Broughton said, smiling. "I figured maybe they didn't want James Thrash to get a big kickoff return or something."

Broughton, listed as the team's fourth running back behind Clinton Portis, Ladell Betts and Rock Cartwright, was excited about his first taste of NFL action. He had been inactive for the first four games of the season.

"It felt good," he said. "It was a bittersweet thing because we lost the game, but having a chance to be out there with the guys in a real game, it felt good. It was a great experience."

-- MOSS ON PUNT RETURNS

Santana Moss has certainly caught the league's attention as a speedster at wide receiver, but he is also a legitimate threat at punt returns.

So far this year, he has had three punt returns for 26 yards, an 8.7-yard average.

Head coach Joe Gibbs and special teams coordinator Danny Smith appear to be using Moss in situations when they feel they need a big return.

Moss likes how he is being used on punt returns so far.

"If you give me a chance to go back there and do those things, I am more than happy to do it," Moss said. "But you can't overdo it. You never want to try and go out there to be Superman. If you know how long the season is, you know there is a lot of wear and tear on your body, so you just have to do what you are able to do."

-- HAPPY RETURNS