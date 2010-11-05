News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

News & Notes: Fletcher Plays In 200th Consecutive Game

Nov 05, 2010 at 09:43 AM
London Fletcher played in his 200th consecutive game on Sunday in Detroit.

That mark is second-most among active players, behind only Minnesota's Brett Favre, who started on Sunday in New England. Favre extended his consecutive games streak to 292.

Fletcher's durability – and availability – has made him one of the most respected figures in the NFL.

He has never missed a game in his 13-year career.

"London is the smartest linebacker I have ever been around," defensive coordinator Jim Haslett said. "He understands the game. He's hard working. He can put people in the right positions. He can make adjustments in the middle of the game.

"You can tell him something that you want done and he can go and do it right away where a lot of guys have to see it, a lot of guys have to write it down on a board, they have to visualize it. You can talk to him and he knows exactly what you're trying to do.

"He's about as good as it gets."

Fletcher's streak extends to starts as well.

He is fourth in the NFL among active players with 159 consecutive starts following the Detroit game.

Fletcher was credited with four tackles in the Redskins' loss to the Lions. He had two passes defended and recovered a fumble.

-- HEYER STARTS, ROTATES WITH BROWN

The Redskins' rotation at right tackle continued on Sunday in Detroit.

Stephon Heyer drew the start but rotated with Jammal Brown against the Lions.

Coaches wanted to limit Brown's reps as he works through lingering hip soreness. Brown missed all of the 2009 season after undergoing hip surgery while with the New Orleans Saints.

Shanahan said that coaches discussed giving Brown an extended rest heading into the bye.

Brown has been able to fight through the pain and play every game this season.

"I think it has bothered him," Shanahan said. "He is playing through it and he is getting better each week. There is still the situation with range of motion that is not quite there yet. He is working through it. It is painful, but he plays."

Asked about resting Brown with the bye approaching, Shanahan replied: "Yeah, we've talked about it...That's something that we have entertained, talking about injuries. Rotating [Heyer and Brown] is an indication that he does have a problem right now with that area."

-- HORTON, TORAIN SIDELINED WITH INJURIES

Safety Chris Horton suffered an ankle injury and Ryan Torain suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against Detroit.

Horton's injury appeared more serious. He suffered the injury on a kick return in the first half.

In the second half, Horton was seen on the sidelines wearing a protective walking boot and in street clothes.

Torain suffered his injury late in the first half. He caught a 13-yard pass from Donovan McNabb to get the Redskins in range for a field goal.

Neither Horton nor Torain returned to the game.

The Redskins will update the status of Horton and Torain on Monday.

