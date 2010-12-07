News & Notes: Haynesworth Deactivated vs. Giants





Albert Haynesworth was deactivated for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Haynesworth appeared on the Redskins' injury report last Friday with an undisclosed illness. He was listed as questionable for the game.

"He didn't practice on Friday, he was sick," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "On Thursday, he didn't have one of his better practices and we weren't sure what the reason was. I'm guessing it's because he was sick, because he didn't practice on Friday. Without practicing Friday and Thursday not having one of his better practices, we kept him inactive."

Asked about a report that Haynesworth was deactivated because he was late for practice, Shanahan replied: "I don't review that with [media]. Obviously, there's discipline within our team. Sometimes guys are late, guys are late all the time. If they do that, they have to deal with me and the consequences."

For his part, Haynesworth seemed dismayed that he was deactivated.

He said he was shocked at the decision because he thought Sunday's game was "a do or die situation that we needed to do everything to win."

Added Haynesworth: It would have been nice to play. Yeah, it would have been nice to play. I talked to one of the boys on the [Giants] and he was like, "Man, I was happy you weren't playing.'"

Haynesworth is listed as the backup nose tackle behind starter Ma'ake Kemoeatu, but he sees playing time at defensive end in the Redskins' nickel defense.

He has played in eight games this season. He missed Week 2 vs. Houston due to an ankle injury and Weeks 5-6 after he left the team for his brother's funeral.

Haynesworth has posted 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Redskins this season. He is second on the defense with 20 quarterback hurries.

-- DANIELS ON HAYNESWORTH SITUATION

Veteran Defensive lineman Phillip Daniels expressed his frustration with the lingering issues surrounding Albert Haynesworth, calling his deactivation on Sunday a "distraction."

"We need everybody," he said. "When you come in here and realize he isn't going, it's a lot harder, a lot tougher. It puts a strain on the guys up front. We have to plug people in here and there.

"You get to game day and you expect guys to be ready to go play football. But the thing is, you have to practice well, too. You have to practice well all week to get yourself ready to go.

"I don't know the situation, but at the same time, he needs to be on the field."

Word of Haynesworth's deactivation spread through the locker room at pre-game, Daniels said.

"We count on everybody," he added. "Your mental attitude is to say, 'We've got our guys, let's go out here and fight together. Let's do the things we need to do.' Then you realize one of the biggest, most important guys on defense isn't playing.

"I just think that everybody starts talking about that and it takes away from what we're trying to go out there and do."

-- TORAIN ALSO INACTIVE

Running backs Ryan Torain and Andre Brown were inactive for the Giants game.

That left starter Keiland Williams and backup James Davis as the Redskins' running backs against the Giants.

Torain continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury. He has been out of action the last three weeks.

Brown joined the Redskins on Nov. 25 and has not seen game action yet.

Williams has started three of the Redskins' last four games. Heading into Sunday's action, he was third on the team in rushing with 200 yards and third on the team in catches with 28. He had three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Davis had six carries for 11 yards in his Redskins debut last week.

-- EMBREE EXPECTED TO LEAVE TEAM

Tight ends coach Jon Embree is expected to be named head ocach at the University of Colorado this week.

Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan said he would let Embree leave the team before the Redskins' season ended so that he can begin recruiting for the 2011 college football season.

"I was going to mention that after the game to our football team, but I didn't get a chance," Shanahan said. "We're very happy for Jon, he'll make a great head coach. I'm not exactly sure when it'll be announced, but it's going to be announced shortly.