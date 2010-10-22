News & Notes: Haynesworth to Play vs. Bears





Albert Haynesworth is expected to return to action in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Mike Shanahan said.

Haynesworth has missed the last two games following his brother's death in a motorcycle accident in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 7.

"He'll be active," Shanahan said. "He had a good workout Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. He has had good conditioning and he has worked extra. Obviously he has had a good couple days [of practice] here."

Coaches hope that Haynesworth is able to resume the high level of play he displayed in the Redskins' 17-12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

In that game, Haynesworth posted four tackles and was a disruptive force at the line of scrimmage.

"I think he has done a good job in practice this week," defensive coordinator Jim Haslett said. "Hopefully he can pick up where he left off in Philadelphia."

Haslett admitted that Haynesworth would have been a help in last week's 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts rushed for 170 yards against the Redskins' defense and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Haynesworth returned from funeral services just three days before the game and coaches were not comfortable putting him in the game.

"There were a lot of things that played into it," Haslett said. "He had missed a lot of time, he wasn't really sure of the game plan, we got rained out on Thursday and we [practiced] indoors at an airport hangar. You're not really sure of his mental condition, you're not really sure of his physical condition.

"You take all that into account, and what we did was in the best interest of the football team."

-- COOLEY: 'THINGS LOOK GOOD'

Chris Cooley remained limited in practice on Thursday as he recuperates from a concussion.

Talking to reporters after practice, Cooley sounded optimistic he would be able to play against the Bears this Sunday.

"Things look good," Cooley said.

He called the concussion "mild" and said he felt back to normal by Monday afternoon.

"I'm not surprised at all [to be back so fast]," he said. "This is what I was planning on."

Unless Cooley experiences a setback in the next two days, he should be available for the Bears game, Mike Shanahan said.