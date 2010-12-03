News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

News & Notes: Landry's Status Still Uncertain

Dec 03, 2010 at 05:18 PM
163429.jpg


Safety LaRon Landry Safety LaRon Landry continues to wear a protective boot on his Achilles injury and his status for the rest of the season remains uncertain.

For now, the Redskins are waiting to see how Landry's injury responds to rest before deciding when he can return.

"That's what the doctors thought was in his best interests to get him back ready to go," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "I can't tell you for sure until he gets out of the boot when that's going to be. They are going to look at him and evaluate him day by day.

"We'd like him back as soon as we can, but obviously they're not going to take him out of that boot until they feel the Achilles injury has made some strides."

Landry has been slowed by the Achilles injury since early in the season. He has missed the Redskins' last two games.

Reed Doughty and Kareem Moore have started the last two games at safety.

In the Redskins' 17-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Moore played closer to the line at strong safety – where Landry plays – and Doughty played deep at free safety.

Landry has had a strong campaign this year – he was the NFC's leading vote-getter at strong safety in results released last week.

Landry had posted 97 tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His interception helped seal the Redskins' 16-13 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

-- LIFE OF RILEY

The Redskins' special teams film review on Monday morning had to have been a tough one for rookie linebacker Perry Riley.

Riley, seeing his first significant NFL action, committed two illegal blocks in the back on punt returns during the Redskins' 17-13 loss to Minnesota.

His second infraction nullified Brandon Banks' 77-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Mike Shanahan said that Riley must learn from his mistakes.

"I was really pleased with his effort," Shanahan said. "He's going to learn as time goes on. That effort he gave was full speed. You're going to make some mistakes, especially when you're young. His mistake was full speed, and that's part of the NFL, that's part of the growing experience.

"We have to take a look at ourselves and hopefully we can play a much better game and eliminate some of those mistakes."

After Sunday's game, Riley said he was trying to get position on the Vikings' tackler when he committed the penalty on Banks' nullified touchdown.

"I thought I hit him in the shoulder rather than his back," Riley said. "Apparently I hit him in the back and the call was made. Of course I feel bad about it, but it was all in good spirit. I was thinking positive on the play.

"It turned out bad on my part, but it's something I will fix. I feel terrible for the situation."

-- SURGERY FOR PORTIS

Running back Clinton Portis is scheduled to undergo surgery on his abdomen on Tuesday, Mike Shanahan said.

Portis was placed on injured reserve last week as a result of the injury.

Shanahan said it would be several months before Portis would be ready to return to the football field.

The Redskins' second all-time leading rusher finished the 2010 season with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries.

