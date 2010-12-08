News & Notes: Montgomery Makes a Move At Right Guard





Will Montgomery and Artis Hicks are competing at right guard and it appears Montgomery currently has an edge for the starting job.

Montgomery has seen more playing time at right guard in recent weeks, due in part of Hicks' lingering thigh injury.

Last weeks vs. Minnesota, Hicks returned to the starting lineup but he missed several blocks and was replaced by Montgomery mid-game.

"What I usually do when I make a change like that is I bring Artis in my office and I explain to him why I made the change," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "Sometimes it's a gut feeling and other times it's something that you saw out on the field. In this case, it was something I saw on the field.

"And I kind of go through my evaluation and then I talk to a guy [about] what he has to do to keep a position, what he has to do or how close a position is, how close the competition is. That's what I do."

Added offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan: "We have been having competition there. Artis has beaten him out most of the year. Will had done a good job during the week. Artis was coming off an injury and struggling on a couple of things so coach decided to make a change out there."

Montgomery, 27, is in his fifth NFL season and he has seen playing time at left and right guard and center during his career.

Last year with the Redskins, he was part of a revolving door at right guard in which five different linemen started at the position.

Montgomery said this week he believes the Redskins' zone blocking scheme suits his 6-3, 310-pound frame.

"I think I'm definitely able to run this type of offense," Montgomery said. "It's a little more of a speed-type offense, and that's the kind of offense I've always liked to run."

Asked what he likes about the scheme, he replied: "When [the offense] is working, we're taking the ball outside on the perimeter and maybe for a change-up go right up the middle of the defense. It's a little hard to defend when everything is working properly.

"There are a lot of big guys out there in the NFL, and it's hard to push them straight off the ball. With this offense, it may be easier to catch them on the edge a little bit."

-- PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Redskins have signed running back Shawnbrey McNeal and wide receiver Maurice Price to the practice squad, the team announced on Thursday.

To make room, the Redskins released running back Kestahn Moore.

McNeal, 5-9 and 190 pounds, had stints with the San Diego Chargers and Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie earlier this year.

McNeal played collegiately one year at Southern Methodist after transferring from Miami (Fla.). As a junior, he was an honorable mention All-Conference USA player after he rushed for 1,188 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Price, 6-1 and 197 pounds, has had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

Price played college football at Charleston Southern where he appeared and started in 26 games over three years.

-- EMBREE TO COLORADO?

Redskins tight ends coach Jon Embree has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado.

If Embree decides to move on from Washington, Mike Shanahan said he would not stand in his way.

"He went to school there and he coached there for a number of years," Shanahan said. "He has a bunch of ties there, and it has been a dream job of his to go there, so I won't even try to do that. What a great opportunity. I think that he would be perfect for that scenario if it does happen.

"You always hate to lose good people, but when coaches do a great job for you, in return you're hoping that they can fulfill their dreams – and that's one of his dreams. Hopefully it works out."

-- EVALUATING DAVIS

Running back James Davis posted six carries for 11 yards in his Redskins debut last Sunday.

It wasn't the kind of debut that Davis or the Redskins were hoping for from the first-year back. He split carries with Keiland Williams during the game.

Kyle Shanahan said it was hard to get a full evaluation of Davis in his limited carries.