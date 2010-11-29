News & Notes: O-Line Comes Back Intact





After all the injury worries on the offensive line last week, the Redskins opened Sunday's game vs. Minnesota with their regular starting five up front.

Trent Williams and Jammal Brown started at tackle, Kory Lichtensteiger and Artis Hicks started at guard and Casey Rabach was at center.

Rabach and Hicks played in the game despite being listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Rabach suffered a meniscus tear in his knee in the Tennessee Titans game last week, but he was able to return to action against the Vikings.

He was confident that he would be able to return – and he was proven right despite the seriousness of his injury.

At pre-game on Sunday, Rabach's knee was tightly wrapped as he walked out onto the field. During warm-ups, he showed no ill effects from the knee injury and proved to coaches he could go.

Hicks returned to action after sitting out last week's game in Tennessee with a thigh injury.

Early in the second quarter, Hicks was replaced by Will Montgomery in what was called a coach's decision.

"Artis missed a guy one-on-one in pass protection and I took him out at that time," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "I had just a gut feeling, watching practice during the week, he went full speed and when he got beat like that, I felt he was not totally ready.

"This is a guy that has a positive mindset, but I want to see him doing it during a game. When they blew past him that one time I took him out because I just thought he wasn't ready to play."

Montgomery was thought to be more game-ready because he played both right guard and center in last week's game vs. Tennessee.

Meantime, Derrick Dockery was among the Redskins' inactives for the Vikings game. He is recovering from a knee injury.

-- MCNABB AND FAVRE

Quarterbacks Donovan McNabb and Brett Favre have competed against each other seven times. Following Sunday's game, a 17-13 win for the Vikings, McNabb owns a 4-3 record vs. Favre.

Prior to Sunday, all games occurred with McNabb a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Favre a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Both McNabb and Favre were coached by Andy Reid – the current Eagles head coach who was an assistant in Green Bay – so McNabb knows how Favre can take over a game.

"He can get hot on you," McNabb said. "You just hope it's not against you. He's a player that's a big time competitor. He's going to do whatever it takes to help his team win. He's going to take some shots that other quarterbacks would not take.

"Sometime you want that in your quarterback. You want an aggressive quarterback who does whatever it takes to help the team win."

Favre has won all five of his career starts against the Redskins, four as a member of the Packers and one as a Viking.