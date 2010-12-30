News & Notes: Orakpo Back At Practice





Linebacker Brian Orakpo was back at practice on Wednesday, a sign that he could be available to play in Sunday's season finale against the New York Giants.

Orakpo missed last week's game against Jacksonville with groin and hamstring injuries.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said that Orakpo "should be able to go" against the Giants.

Orakpo, officially listed as limited in practice, leads the Redskins' defense with 8.5 sacks.

Andre Carter started for Orakpo and posted five tackles and a half-sack. Rob Jackson also saw playing time in place of Orakpo and logged three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

-- SECONDARY MATTERS

Cornerback Carlos Rogers sat out Wednesday's practice as he recovers from a calf injury suffered in last week's game vs. Jacksonville.

"That's day by day," Mike Shanahan said of Rogers' status.

If Rogers is unable to play, then Phillip Buchanon would likely start in his place.

Safety Reed Doughty was full-go in Wednesday's practice after sitting out the Jaguars game last week.

Doughty has been slowed by a concussion. The team used Macho Harris and Kevin Barnes at safety against the Jaguars.

-- PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Redskins' ever-changing practice squad added two more names on Wednesday. The team signed cornerback Doug Dutch and defensive lineman Vince Oghobaase to the practice squad this week.

Dutch's name should be familiar. The 5-11, 205-pounder was traded from the Redskins to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for quarterback John Beck on Aug. 2. Dutch was released from the Ravens on Aug. 30.

Oghobaase, 6-5 and 313 pounds, played with the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League last season.