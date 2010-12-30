News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

News & Notes: Orakpo Back At Practice

Dec 30, 2010 at 08:58 AM
112736.jpg


Linebacker Brian Orakpo was back at practice on Wednesday, a sign that he could be available to play in Sunday's season finale against the New York Giants.

Orakpo missed last week's game against Jacksonville with groin and hamstring injuries.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said that Orakpo "should be able to go" against the Giants.

Orakpo, officially listed as limited in practice, leads the Redskins' defense with 8.5 sacks.

Andre Carter started for Orakpo and posted five tackles and a half-sack. Rob Jackson also saw playing time in place of Orakpo and logged three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

-- SECONDARY MATTERS

Cornerback Carlos Rogers sat out Wednesday's practice as he recovers from a calf injury suffered in last week's game vs. Jacksonville.

"That's day by day," Mike Shanahan said of Rogers' status.

If Rogers is unable to play, then Phillip Buchanon would likely start in his place.

Safety Reed Doughty was full-go in Wednesday's practice after sitting out the Jaguars game last week.

Doughty has been slowed by a concussion. The team used Macho Harris and Kevin Barnes at safety against the Jaguars.

-- PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Redskins' ever-changing practice squad added two more names on Wednesday. The team signed cornerback Doug Dutch and defensive lineman Vince Oghobaase to the practice squad this week.

Dutch's name should be familiar. The 5-11, 205-pounder was traded from the Redskins to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for quarterback John Beck on Aug. 2. Dutch was released from the Ravens on Aug. 30.

Oghobaase, 6-5 and 313 pounds, played with the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League last season.

He played college football at Duke, where he appeared in 44 games. He finished his career with 165 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising