News & Notes: Orakpo 'Doubtful' For Jaguars Game

Dec 24, 2010 at 08:33 AM
Linebacker Brian Orakpo is doubtful for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, head coach Mike Shanahan said.

Orakpo remains slowed by groin and hamstring injuries. He sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday this week.

If Orakpo is sidelined, then Chris Wilson would likely start in his place.

Losing Orakpo is a big loss for a defense that has struggled to pressure quarterbacks in recent weeks.

Orakpo leads the defense with 8.5 sacks, but overall the Redskins are ranked 26th in the NFL with 26 sacks this season.

Shanahan said earlier this week that it was too soon to consider putting Orakpo on injured reserve, so he could be sidelined just one week.

Defensive end Kedric Golston was also called "doubtful" by Shanahan. Golston has missed practice this week due to groin and elbow injuries.

-- BANKS RESTS KNEE

Kick returner Brandon Banks sat out practice on Thursday, putting his availability for Sunday's game vs. Jacksonville in doubt.

"His knee is just a little sore," Mike Shanahan said. "He could not cut like he normally does."

During the Redskins' bye week, Banks underwent knee surgery to repair a meniscus tear. He was able to return after the bye and not miss any game action.

Should he have rested the knee longer?

"I wanted to finish the season," Banks said prior to Thursday's practice. "I want to play every game. That was one of my goals, so that's what I did. It's part of being a rookie. I needed to establish myself in this organization. I had a point to prove, so I was out there."

Said Mike Shanahan: "At times, it doesn't look like he's lost anything and other times it looks like the knee is bothering him a little bit. We'll just have to wait and see."

