News & Notes: Redskins Eye New Cowboys Stadium





It's 3.0 million square feet and it has a capacity of more than 100,000.

Its design includes monumental arches, an expansive retractable roof, massive glass retractable end zone doors and field level sideline suites.

And then there's the world's largest center hung video board. It hangs less than 100 feet above the field, spans from the 20-yard lines and has four screens.

This is the new $1.8 billion Cowboys Stadium.

Call it either the envy of the NFL or a Texas-sized monstrosity.

Take your pick.

The Redskins make their first visit to Cowboys Stadium this Sunday. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.

They readily admit the stadium, with all its hype, is a curiosity.

The video board, in particular, has their attention. It drew media scrutiny in preseason when several punts hit the structure during games.

"That's the first thing I thought about going to Dallas, 'Man, I get a chance to play in the new stadium,' Santana Moss said. "Just to see it--I'm looking forward to seeing what it's all about. It looks nice on TV. You get mesmerized.

"I remember seeing the first game there [on TV]--you had cheerleaders dancing on platforms. I was like, 'Wow.'"

Rock Cartwright admits he plans to check out the video screen, hopefully after he makes a big play.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing that screen," Rock Cartwright said. "I guess every seat in the house is a good seat. I'm sure I'll take a look at it after I make a nice run, or so. But I won't be focused on it too much. I'll be focused on what's happening on the field."

Veterans know that once the game starts, all of the stadium's amenities become irrelevant to what happens on the football field.

They want to keep an eye on the rookies and young players, though.

"We might have to get some of the young guys out on the field early so they don't get mesmerized by the whole thing," Ladell Betts said.

-- NEW PLAYMAKER IN DALLAS

Since 2006, the Dallas Cowboys' offense has revolved around Terrell Owens.

Justifiably so.

T.O. led the Cowboys with 235 catches and 38 touchdowns in that three-year span.

Now Owens is in Buffalo, released by the Cowboys last offseason.

And the Cowboys and quarterback Tony Romo has developed a great rapport with fourth-year wide receiver Miles Austin. He has 31 catches for 632 yards--a remarkable 20.7 yards-per-catch average--and seven touchdowns.

"You see Miles Austin, all of a sudden he comes up with a 200-yard game becayse he works after the catch," Redskins secondary-cornerbacks coach Jerry Gray said. "It's not just, 'I'm going to beat you.' He actually works to get open, and he does a great job."

The Redskins are set with DeAngelo Hall as one of the Redskins' starting cornerbacks.

It's uncertain who starts opposite him. Could be Carlos Rogers, who was benched last week, or it could be Fred Smoot or Justin Tryon.

"We've got a sense [who is going to start," Gray said. "But if I tell you, then Dallas will know. And I don't want that to happen."

-- REMEMBERING (FORGETTING?) TEXAS STADIUM

The Redskins do not have many good memories of Texas Stadium, the Cowboys' home in Irving, Tex., from 1971-2008.

The Redskins were 10-26 all-time at the stadium, but they won their last game, a 26-24 win over the Cowboys on Sept. 28, 2008.