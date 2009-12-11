News & Notes: Sellers Ruled Out vs. Raiders





Mike Sellers has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, head coach Jim Zorn said.

Sellers continues to be slowed by a thigh injury suffered in last week's game vs. New Orleans.

The Redskins do not have a backup to Sellers on the 53-man roster. Jonathan Evans, a first-year player, serves on the practice squad as a reserve fullback.

Todd Yoder, a tight end, is expected to see action at fullback in place of Sellers, Zorn said.

"Some of that will be schemed up," Zorn said.

Sellers serves as the Redskins' lead blocker on run plays. He also plays a role in the passing game--he has caught 14 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.

The Redskins are planning a new look ground game on Sunday with Quinton Ganther expected to start ahead of Rock Cartwright and Marcus Mason.

"We thought that this week Quinton has the opportunity to give us just that burst through the hole that everybody's been looking at, and we hope that happens," Zorn said.

"Certainly Rock Cartwright is going to play, as well as Marcus Mason, but we're going to give that first part of the game and some carries to Quinton and let him see what he can do."

-- HAYNESWORTH, HALL UPDATE

The availability of defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth and cornerback DeAngelo Hall remains uncertain for Sunday's game in Oakland.

They both sat out practice on Thursday. Haynesworth is battling an ankle injury and Hall is sidelined with a sprained knee.

"They are progressing but not quite where we need them to be yet," Jim Zorn said.

Haynesworth was seen wearing a boot on his ankle on Thursday and it was reported by Redskins.com's Larry Weisman that he had ruled himself out for the Raiders game.

Asked to describe Haynesworth's status, Zorn added: "I would say definitely questionable. I don't want to put as him doubtful until [Friday], if I have to. We're just trying to keep that ankle from swelling as he puts pressure on it."

Hall has also struggled with back spasms in recent days, but Zorn indicated that was not a serious concern.

-- YOUTH SERVED ON OFFENSE

Devin Thomas, Fred Davis and Malcolm Kelly are all starting to make an impact in their second year with the Redskins' offense.

"I feel we have a lot of pretty good players on this team," Davis said. "Devin, Malcolm, Marko [Mitchell] and I--all of the younger guys, [Brian] Orakpo, too--I think everybody is trying to do something right now. When you get opportunities, you have to take it and I think that is what we are doing."

Davis saw limited playing time as a rookie and in the early part of this year.

It was frustrating at times, he admitted.

"When you come from big schools like we did--USC, Oklahoma, Michigan State--you want to get out there and start playing right away, but sometimes it doesn't happen like that," Davis said. "Now we're establishing ourselves, so it's all good."

-- HEYWARD-BEY IN OAKLAND

Former University of Maryland wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the first round (seventh overall) in last April's NFL Draft.

Heyward-Bey has struggled to get in the offensive rhythm as a rookie, catching just nine passes for 124 yards and one touchdown this season.

He caught his first NFL touchdown pass at Dallas on Nov. 26 when he grabbed a 4-yarder from quarterback Bruce Gradkowski.