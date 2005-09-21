News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

News & Notes: Still Room For Improvement

Sep 21, 2005 at 02:33 PM

When the Redskins reconvene on Wednesday, Monday's dramatic 14-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys will likely still be a topic of discussion.

On the practice field, though, it will be a different story.

The Redskins committed 12 penalties for 80 yards, turned the ball over twice and allowed five sacks of quarterback Mark Brunell.

Despite the jubilant mood after Monday's win, those statistics did not please head coach Joe Gibbs.

"Sometimes in a win like that, you have a tendency to say, 'We played great and made a lot of great plays,' but then you miss the things you did poorly," Gibbs said. "Penalties were definitely a problem. We turned the ball over. Those things are upsetting."

The Redskins were one of only two teams to win over the weekend despite a negative turnover ratio, Gibbs said.

Such errors are not a formula for winning football.

"I think we have to hammer that home," Gibbs said. "Our guys are smart. They know the basic principles. We have to get it across to them that if we continue to do that, it's going to wind up costing us some games."

The Redskins had three turnovers in the Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears. Patrick Ramsey committed two of the turnovers, on an interception and a fumble, and he was benched in favor of Mark Brunell. Kick return specialist Antonio Brown fumbled the second half kickoff in the game and he was promptly released two days later.

"We need to be tough on ourselves," Gibbs said. "[The Dallas game] was a very emotional and great win, but there are a lot of things we have to improve on."

Injury Update

Linebacker Lemar Marshall is expected to be limited in practice this week due to a groin injury suffered in Monday's game at Dallas. Safety Pierson Prioleau pulled his hamstring and he also is expected to be limited in practice this week.

The Redskins don't play again until Oct. 2, so Marshall and Prioleau will have plenty of time to heal up over the next two weeks. Coaches have scheduled Wednesday and Thursday practices before giving players the weekend off.

Right tackle Jon Jansen came through Monday's game fine despite playing with casts on both of his fractured thumbs. Jansen will see a hand specialist this week and it's possible that one of the splints could be removed in time for the Oct. 2 game against Seattle.

Kicker John Hall continues to rehab his quad injury that kept him out of Monday's game. He was replaced by rookie kicker Nick Novak, who was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and pushed Tyson Thompson out of bounds on a 49-yard kickoff return. It was a touchdown-saving tackle and helped preserve the Redskins win.

Wide receiver David Patten suffered cramps during the Dallas game, but he is fine.

