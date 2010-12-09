News & Notes: Torain Returns to Practice





Running back Ryan Torain was participated in practice on Wednesday, a sign that he could be ready to return to the lineup.

Torain has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury.

"Hopefully there are no setbacks there," head coach Mike Shanahan said after practice.

Torain leads the Redskins' offense with 91 carries for 391 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also had eight catches for 55 yards and one touchdown.

He rushed for 100 yards for the first time in his career in Week 6 vs. Indianapolis. A week later, he posted 125 yards on 21 carries in the Redskins' win over Chicago.

Torain suffered the injury in Week 8 at Detroit and tried to return after the Redskins' bye week, but he re-aggravated the hamstring during pre-game warm-ups and did not play.

Torain rejoins a crowded running back corps that now consists of Keiland Williams, James Davis and Andre Brown.

Williams has started three of the Redskins' last four games as Torain recuperated. Clinton Portis, now on injured reserve, started the other game.

-- UPDATE ON LANDRY, ROGERS

Safety LaRon Landry and cornerback Carlos Rogers sat out Wednesday's practice.

Landry has missed the last three games with a sore Achilles but he is hopeful he can return this week.

Rogers is sidelined with a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss two of the Redskins' last three games.

Landry and Rogers were able to participate in the team's walk-through practice on Wednesday morning.