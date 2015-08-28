Next Two Games Key For Kirk Cousins' Role

Entrenched in a highly competitive backup quarterback battle with Colt McCoy, Cousins could either earn the second spot, ensuring he'd suit up on regular season game days, or find himself running the third-team during practices and possibly being inactive once the games that count get underway.

Cousins, however, isn't showing any signs of fatigue from the stress of the competition.

"I love the fact that we have a chance to go through the entire week as a trial run, so when Week 1 rolls around, it's not the first time we've met, we've been there before," Cousins said. "We really don't want to be going through it for the first time. It is a trial run in that sense. It's a good way to work out kinks and fine tune so come week one, we have a really good week of preparation and a good performance."

The Michigan State product has facilitated four scoring drives this preseason including a passing touchdown to Rashad Ross and a rushing touchdown of his own.

He's also 20-for-26 for 245 yards with a passer rating of 118.3.

One key to his performances has been limiting turnovers, which was a concerning facet of his game last season.

"He's improved on the turnover issue very much so through OTAs and training camp and preseason games," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Cousins. "We're impressed with the progress that Kirk has made very much. He's done a great job."

Gruden said Cousins will be the second quarterback this week against Baltimore and will likely play through the third quarter.

Playing against a pass rush capable of getting to the quarterback on any given play, Cousins knows he may have to operate out of the pocket, too, on Saturday in Baltimore.