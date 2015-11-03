NFC East Intel: 11.3.15

Headline:Could Jason Pierre-Paul Make His Season Debut On Sunday?

ESPN's Dan Graziano is reporting that Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is leaving open the possibility that Pierre-Paul could make his season debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What this means for the Redskins:The Giants and Pierre-Paul finally agreed to contract terms last week.

As the South Florida product eases his way back into action after a hand injury suffered on July 4 resulted in the loss of a finger and damage to others, the Giants aren't ruling him out.

At least not yet.

"We'll increase everything [this week]," Coughlin said via ESPN.com. "We'll increase the number of snaps. We've had a couple of sessions with him in pads when others were not on the field. We'll have two good practices with him. We'll push the envelope with him to test the conditioning. Just the advancement of the player and the continuation of developing his conditioning in the uniform. And then the ability to deliver a blow, to accept a blow, to have his hand placement be exactly where it has to be. And then of course the opportunity to regain his timing as he becomes a threat in the passing game."

Pierre-Paul has been one of the more feared pass rushers in the league during the course of his career, and could make the difference for a defense that's been struggling as of late.

They gave up 52 points to the New Orleans Saints last week and currently rank dead last in the league in passing defense, allowing more than 315 yards in the air per game.

Headline:Also Dealing With Injury, Prince Amukamara Could Return This Weekend

Amukamara has missed the Giants' last three games with a partially torn pectoral muscle, but MRI results were encouraging this week, meaning he could return against the Buccaneers.

What this means for the Redskins:As just mentioned, things have not been pretty for the Giants' defense in recent weeks, but the return of Amukamara could make a difference.

Amukamara, a Nebraska product, has started the last 30 games in which he's appeared and had played in the team's first five contests this season.

He's recorded 32 tackles with seven passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Giants are 1-2 without him in the lineup.