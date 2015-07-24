NFC East Intel: 7.24.15

Larry Donnell emerged for the Giants at tight end last year, but even if he replicates his breakout season in 2014, who else can New York rely on at that position?

What this means for the Redskins:ESPN's Dan Graziano recently looked at the Giants’ tight end situation which is highlighted by Larry Donnell.

This time a year ago, Donnell was nothing more than a face in the crowd for the Giants, but the Grambling State product recorded 63 receptions for 626 yards and six touchdowns, three of which came against the Redskins in a Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup.

While Donnell's production did tail off towards the end of the 2014 season, recording just one touchdown reception over the final eight games, the Giants still have high hopes for him this season.

But after suffering an Achilles injury during the offseason, there are concerns about the position's depth even if Donnell is fully ready to go for training camp.

Graziano has just one other tight end making the Giants' 53-man roster – Daniel Fells.

Fells appeared in all 16 games for the Giants last season, his first with the team, and recorded 16 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns.

Even if the Giants do not necessarily need a tight end who can gobble up receptions, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. around, depth could be a question mark if Donnell struggles to stay healthy.

Headline:Eli Manning, Giants Working On Contract Extension

The Giants are hoping to keep their franchise face around for a few more years, as the two-time Super Bowl champion gets ready to start up his 12th season in The Big Apple.

What this means for the Redskins:While there's little expectation that the Giants and Manning won't come together on a new deal, they are hoping to get something done relatively soon, even as early as before training camp.

While he's doesn't rack up the statistical accolades his brother does year after year, the Ole Miss product has consistently been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL for quite some time.

He's started every regular season and postseason game for the Giants dating back to Week 11 of the 2004 season.

Over time, Manning has become the man most recognizable with the franchise, as he's now considered one of the franchise's top players in their history.

But even with the resume he's already built, the Giants are hoping he can led them to success once again, this time with a new crop of weapons.

He's entering the final year of his current contract, and, according to New York Daily News, is set to make more than $17 million this season.

DALLAS COWBOYS