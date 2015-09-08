NFC East Intel: 9.8.15

Headline:Jason Pierre-Paul Takes Meets With Giants, Takes Physical

Returning to the team for the first time since suffering a hand injury on July 4, Pierre-Paul took a physical for the Giants and showed his medical records, although the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting he could be out another month or more.

What this means for the Redskins:The Giants are going to need Pierre-Paul this season if they expect to generate any sort of pass rush.

The South Florida product, who is playing on the franchise tag this season, reportedly had one of his fingers amputated following a fireworks incident on Independence Day. He did not report during training camp and was not active for any of the Giants' preseason games.

According to ESPN.com’s Ed Werder, the Giants were sent tape of Pierre-Paul doing position-specific drills along with him lifting weights – a sign he's eager to return.

Pierre-Paul's playing status for this Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys has yet to be determined, but whenever he does return, they expect him to be the leading force in pressuring the quarterback.

In 75 career regular season games, Pierre-Paul has accumulated 42 sacks along with eight forced fumbles.

Headline: Eli Manning Would Like A New Deal Soon

For the first time, Manning has let it known publicly that he'd like to come to an agreement with the Giants on a new contract soon, stating that he is "not a big fan" of negotiating during the season.

What this means for the Redskins:Phillip Rivers came to an agreement on a new contract. Manning wants the same, but he doesn't want to do it while concentrating on in-season work.

"I'm hoping if this thing is gonna get done, it's gonna get done quickly,'' Manning said via The New York Post.

There certainly aren't any grumblings that the two want to part – Manning has been the face of their franchise for more than a decade now – but the quarterback will turn 35 years old on the last day of the regular season.

Manning also said that while comparisons to his 2004 NFL Draft classmates Ben Roethlisberger and Rivers are often made, he doesn't believe their new deals should be parameters for his contract talks.

"I don't compare myself with other quarterbacks by their salary and by their contract," Manning said recently.

For his career, the Ole Miss product has thrown for 39,755 yards along with 259 touchdowns to 185 interceptions.