After 4 Games, The NFC East Is Wide Open

Washington Football Team (1-0, 1-3)

Although the Washington Football Team has lost for the third week in the row, all hope shouldn't be lost as it is still the only team in the NFC East with a division win.

After bouncing back from a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens came into FedExField and defeated Washington, 31-17. Although Baltimore held a two-score lead for much of the game, Washington improved its performance from Week 3 by beating out the Ravens in first downs and time of possession and only had seven fewer yards. The only difference was that Baltimore was able to convert big plays at the right time.

Washington will try to get back on track next Sunday with another home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 1-3)

For the third week in a row, Dallas fell behind early in the game, but this time they weren't able to recover as it lost to the Cleveland Browns, 49-38.

Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to throw for more than 450 yards in three straight games. He was not infallible, though, as he committed a fumble, which the Browns were able to convert to a touchdown, and he threw an interception to end the game.