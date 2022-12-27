NFC playoff picture | All the playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

Wild card

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

The Cowboys have roared back after dropping a 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers and have won five of their last six games, including a 40-34 victory over the current No. 1 seeded Eagles. Dallas has a Thursday Night Football matchup against the slipping Tennessee Titans before playing the Commanders on the road.

Next opponents: Titans, Commanders

No. 6 New York Giants (8-6-1)

The Giants could not build on their primetime win over the Commanders two weeks ago, but they did not lose any ground in the seeding thanks to the Commanders, Lions and Seahawks all losing. Their next matchup is against the Indianapolis Colts, who have lost five straight after winning against the Raiders in Jeff Saturday's first game as their interim head coach.

Next opponents: Colts, Eagles

Scenarios:

The Giants can clinch a playoff berth with:

win vs. Colts OR Commanders loss + Seahawks loss OR Commanders loss + Lions loss + Packers loss OR Lions loss + Seahawks loss + Packers loss

No. 7 Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

The Commanders lost some of their momentum in December with an 0-2-1 record, but the winning stretch they had in October and November provided enough distance between them and the field to hold on to the No. 7 seed. Washington is still deciding on a starting quarterback for Week 17, but whoever lines up under center must likely win out for the Commanders to play past Week 18.

Next opponents: Browns, Cowboys

Scenarios:

The Commanders can clinch a playoff berth with:

win vs. Browns + Lions loss + Seahawks loss + Packers loss

In the hunt

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Detroit Lions (7-8)