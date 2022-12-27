News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFC playoff picture | All the playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

Dec 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have lost their past two games, but they are still in control of their own destiny with two games left. There is still a chance for them to get into the playoffs, but they will need to win out. Here is where Washington and the rest of the NFC stands heading into Week 17.

Division leaders

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

The Eagles have locked up a playoff spot, but the NFC East crown has proven to be more elusive. They had a chance to lock their first division championship since 2019 against the Dallas Cowboys, but Gardner Minshew's final attempt at a comeback fell short on a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter.

Next opponents: Saints, Giants

Scenarios:

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East division title with:

  1. win vs. Saints OR
  2. Cowboys loss

The Eagles can clinch the NFC No. 1 seed with:

  1. win vs. Saints OR
  2. Cowboys loss + 49ers loss + Vikings loss

No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

The Vikings continue to be the masters of the comeback with their most recent win being a 27-24 win over the New York Giants. The Vikings have already earned the NFC North crown and a playoff spot, but they will want to head into the postseason strong with back-to-back division opponents.

Next opponents: Packers, Bears

No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

Like the Vikings, the 49ers have already claimed their division title and are rolling with eight straight wins, the most recent being a 37-20 win over the Commanders. With their defense as dominant as ever and Deebo Samuel nearing a return, the 49ers should enter January as one of the more difficult teams to play.

Next opponents: Raiders, Cardinals

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

The Buccaneers are at the top of the weakest division in the NFC, but a close win over the Arizona Cardinals last week has strengthened the team's grip on the hopes of getting into the postseason. It has been 20 years since Tom Brady has missed the postseason as a starting quarterback, and back-to-back division opponents separate him from another division title.

Next opponents: Panthers, Falcons

Scenarios:

The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South division title with:

  1. win vs. Panthers

Wild card

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

The Cowboys have roared back after dropping a 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers and have won five of their last six games, including a 40-34 victory over the current No. 1 seeded Eagles. Dallas has a Thursday Night Football matchup against the slipping Tennessee Titans before playing the Commanders on the road.

Next opponents: Titans, Commanders

No. 6 New York Giants (8-6-1)

The Giants could not build on their primetime win over the Commanders two weeks ago, but they did not lose any ground in the seeding thanks to the Commanders, Lions and Seahawks all losing. Their next matchup is against the Indianapolis Colts, who have lost five straight after winning against the Raiders in Jeff Saturday's first game as their interim head coach.

Next opponents: Colts, Eagles

Scenarios:

The Giants can clinch a playoff berth with:

  1. win vs. Colts OR
  2. Commanders loss + Seahawks loss OR
  3. Commanders loss + Lions loss + Packers loss OR
  4. Lions loss + Seahawks loss + Packers loss

No. 7 Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

The Commanders lost some of their momentum in December with an 0-2-1 record, but the winning stretch they had in October and November provided enough distance between them and the field to hold on to the No. 7 seed. Washington is still deciding on a starting quarterback for Week 17, but whoever lines up under center must likely win out for the Commanders to play past Week 18.

Next opponents: Browns, Cowboys

Scenarios:

The Commanders can clinch a playoff berth with:

  1. win vs. Browns + Lions loss + Seahawks loss + Packers loss

In the hunt

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Detroit Lions (7-8)

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

