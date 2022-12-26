Numbers to know from Washington's Christmas Eve matchup with San Francisco

The Washington Commanders' Christmas Eve in California was spoiled by the San Francisco 49ers in a 37-20 defeat at Levi's Stadium. After a short week and a trip across the country, the Burgundy & Gold was unable to meet a formidable test from a 49ers team that had already clinched the NFC West. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's second-straight loss:

67%

When the final whistle blew on Saturday afternoon, 35 of San Francisco's 52 offensive plays (67%) were run in Washington territory. The Commanders' defense had valiantly held the 49ers' offense scoreless in the first quarter, but the home team was able to break through with about 6:30 to go in the second and from there, displayed so many of the ways it can be so dangerous.

But the 49ers' talent and chemistry alone were not the sole reasons for all that time spent in Washington territory. A good portion of it had to do with mistakes and misfortune from Washington. In the third quarter, an unnecessary roughness call allowed the 49ers to start the ball on their own 40-yard line, and they made the most of that field position by getting points on the drive. The 49ers' third touchdown of the game came from a turnover on downs at the Commanders' own 34.