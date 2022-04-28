Final round of mock drafts project Commanders to take WR with 11th overall pick

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
The final mock drafts are in just hours away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and there appears to be a pattern among analysts.
Most mock drafts that have been released in the past 24 hours have the Commanders going offense with the 11th overall pick, specifically be taking one of the top receivers. USC's Drake London is one of the most popular, but Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have also been tagged to the Commanders as well.
In their analysis, some experts have mentioned they were considering Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton when it came time for them to project a player to the Commanders. Hamilton's length and versatility would certainly be welcomed as part of the secondary, but the deciding factor that pushed analysts to give Washington an offensive player was the prospect of pairing a rookie receiver with Terry McLaurin and adding another weapon for Carson Wentz.
Here are some of the top mock drafts:
Expert: Mel Kiper, ESPN
Analysis: If Washington wants to put Carson Wentz in a position to succeed, it could take Olave and pair him with another Ohio State receiver in Terry McLaurin. The Commanders' defense has a lot of young talent, but the offense is lacking. Olave is great after the catch.
Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN
Analysis: Terry McLaurin had 1,053 receiving yards last season, but no other Washington player broke 400. I love London's ability to box out defenders and come down with tough contested catches, and new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz would too.
Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports
Selection: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: Kyle Hamilton was definitely a consideration here, but the Commanders have to do whatever they can to make the Carson Wentz experiment succeed.
Expert: Peter Schrager, NFL.com
Analysis: Washington gets a big (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), physical receiver who can make tough plays in traffic.
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Analysis: The WR run continues with Washington adding yet another Ohio State product.
Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Analysis: They could consider Kyle Hamilton here, but they need to get a big-bodied receiver to help Carson Wentz. London will be a nice red-zone threat.
Expert: Chris Collinsworth, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: They need weapons, and Wilson is the most complete receiver left. He has some Cooper Kupp in-route wiggle that Chris Olave doesn't have. He also uses multiple moves within the route to get separation. With the moves and the 4.38 speed, he is the most complete package at receiver this year.
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Analysis: This pick would likely come down to London and Kyle Hamilton, and right now I'm leaning toward the big offensive playmaker who will help put points on the scoreboard.
Expert: Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated
Analysis: While the team's other top pass catchers battled injuries, Terry McLaurin (1,053 yards) was the only Commander to exceed 400 receiving yards last season. London uses his 6'5" frame and large catch radius to turn contested catches into his advantage. The former basketball player had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in only eight games before his season was cut short by an ankle injury.
Expert: Peter King, NBC Sports
Analysis: How cool would it be if it fell Wilson-Williams-Olave … teammates at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020 before Williams transferred to Alabama? They combined for 40 touchdowns last season in Columbus and Tuscaloosa. I wish I could figure a way for Olave to fall to Green Bay, because with his precision route-running and vaunted football smarts, he'd be a perfect 2022 fit for Aaron Rodgers. But I can't see him lasting to the twenties. The fourth of four straight wideouts makes too much sense for Washington, which I think loves Drake London but will be thrilled with the sub-4.4 speed and top football IQ of Olave.
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Analysis: Ron Rivera and Scott Turner have hinted at how much they love the Ohio State wideout options early in the draft and with Wilson gone they will be fine going with his equally dynamic teammate. Olave offers a great quickness, speed and burst to be a No. 1 and complement fellow former Buckeye Terry McLaurin well to boost new starting QB Carson Wentz.