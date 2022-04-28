Final round of mock drafts project Commanders to take WR with 11th overall pick

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

The final mock drafts are in just hours away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and there appears to be a pattern among analysts.

Most mock drafts that have been released in the past 24 hours have the Commanders going offense with the 11th overall pick, specifically be taking one of the top receivers. USC's Drake London is one of the most popular, but Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have also been tagged to the Commanders as well.

In their analysis, some experts have mentioned they were considering Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton when it came time for them to project a player to the Commanders. Hamilton's length and versatility would certainly be welcomed as part of the secondary, but the deciding factor that pushed analysts to give Washington an offensive player was the prospect of pairing a rookie receiver with Terry McLaurin and adding another weapon for Carson Wentz.

Here are some of the top mock drafts:

Expert: Mel Kiper, ESPN

Analysis: If Washington wants to put Carson Wentz in a position to succeed, it could take Olave and pair him with another Ohio State receiver in Terry McLaurin. The Commanders' defense has a lot of young talent, but the offense is lacking. Olave is great after the catch.

Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN