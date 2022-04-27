Commanders' draft mantra will be to protect, provide Wentz with playmakers 

While it sounds like addressing offensive needs will be an emphasis for the Commanders in this year's draft, the good news is that there's already a foundation in terms of weapons and protection for Wentz. The offensive line finished in the top 10 in terms of ESPN's pass-block (9th) and run-block (1st) win-rate. The Commanders finished 21st in passing offense last season, but they have plenty of young talent with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown.

The receiver position has emerged as a favorite for experts to project to the Commanders. And if they do decide to use the 11th overall pick on a wideout, there's a strong chance that at least one of the top players at the position will be available. If not, there should be plenty to choose from in Days 2 or 3.

No matter which they pick, it will be important for them to make sure the prospect works well with Wentz, who Rivera said brings "a whole new level" to their offense.

There is a belief that Wentz works well with bigger receivers, but Rivera believes that's more of a coincidence. Size will play a role in their evaluations, but it's one of many factors.