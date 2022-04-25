Mock Draft Monday | Here's who NFL Network has the Commanders taking in the first round

There's always a modicum of calculated risks during the NFL Draft. Coaches and scouts spend months looking through film and talking to prospects to find the right fits for their team, but investing in a player, particularly one in the first round, comes with a gamble that the pick will work out and be a long term contributor.

But from the perspective of several draft analysts, there isn't much risk when it comes to taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in the top half of the draft.

Hamilton, a two-time All-American, has something for everyone when it comes to his skill set. He has a high football I.Q. and knows how to use it; he has exceptional closing speed; and he's been called "a cheat code" defending the run. All those traits have been pointed out time and time again by experts.

The consensus is that Hamilton is one of, if not the the best safety the 2022 draft class has to offer. And in his latest mock draft, NFL's Daniel Jeremiah has the All-American falling to the Commanders. That's why Bucky Brooks took him in the NFL Network's Mock Draft Live.