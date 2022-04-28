Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Commanders coverage

The Commanders' draft coverage, sponsored by MGM, will begin with a pre-draft show at 7:30 p.m. featuring senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson, alumni Santana Moss and Logan Paulsen and Staff Writer Zach Selby. The team will be back once the Commanders are on the clock ahead of the 11th overall pick and wrap up the night after the conclusion of Round 1.