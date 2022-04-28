Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

It's finally here. After months on anticipation, we have arrived at Draft Day, and by this time tomorrow, we'll know who the Washington Commanders will select with the 11th overall pick.
Ron Rivera and his coaches, scouts and front office staff have been hard at work preparing for the three-day event. They've watched countless hours of film and interviewed scores of prospects in preparation for adding six new players to the roster.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the draft.
Dates, Times and More
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates and times:
Thursday, April 28 (Round 1): 8 p.m. EST
- Each team is provided 10 minutes to make their selection
Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. EST
- Each team is provided seven minutes to their selection and five minutes for Rounds 3-6
Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7): noon EST
- After the conclusion of Round 6, teams are provided four minutes to make their selection
Commanders coverage
The Commanders' draft coverage, sponsored by MGM, will begin with a pre-draft show at 7:30 p.m. featuring senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson, alumni Santana Moss and Logan Paulsen and Staff Writer Zach Selby. The team will be back once the Commanders are on the clock ahead of the 11th overall pick and wrap up the night after the conclusion of Round 1.
The coverage will begin again on Friday at 6:30 p.m for the second round. The pre-draft, draft pick and post-draft shows can be found on Commanders.com, the Commanders app, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Commanders' current picks
- Round 1, pick 11
- Round 2, pick 47 (from Colts)
- Round 4, pick 113
- Round 6, pick 189
- Round 7, pick 230
- Round 7. pick 240 (from Eagles through Colts)