NFL Ticket Refund Policy In Event of Work Stoppage

As the Redskins do each year, the team will send season-ticket holders more information in the coming weeks regarding their accounts and opportunities to purchase tickets for next season.* *

"We are working hard to secure an agreement with the union that is fair and forward-thinking to ensure our game is sound and strong well into the future," Goodell said. "We know we will reach an agreement at some point. We all want football without interruption, but our fans are entitled to know now that they would receive refunds if any games are cancelled."