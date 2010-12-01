News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFL Ticket Refund Policy In Event of Work Stoppage

Dec 01, 2010 at 06:52 AM

The Redskins have announced a ticket refund policy for any 2011 preseason and regular season games that are cancelled due to a work stoppage.

The policy applies to all general admission tickets.

The club's policy for club seats and suites ...

As the Redskins do each year, the team will send season-ticket holders more information in the coming weeks regarding their accounts and opportunities to purchase tickets for next season.* *

The specifics of the policy for general admission tickets are as follows:

  • Full refunds will be offered for all preseason and regular-season home games that are cancelled.
  • Season ticket holders will have the option to receive refunds in either the form that they paid for tickets (e.g., check, credit card), or in credits towards future games.
  • Fans who purchase individual game tickets will be offered a refund or the right to exchange their ticket to a cancelled game for a ticket to a future game as selected by the club and subject to availability.
  • Refunds will be paid no later than 30 days after final determination of how many games will be played during the 2011 NFL season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league-wide ticket refund policy on Tuesday.

"We are working hard to secure an agreement with the union that is fair and forward-thinking to ensure our game is sound and strong well into the future," Goodell said. "We know we will reach an agreement at some point. We all want football without interruption, but our fans are entitled to know now that they would receive refunds if any games are cancelled."

