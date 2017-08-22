Niles Paul Has Handled His Many Roles 'Effortlessly'

Fast forward nearly three months after Phillips' comments and Paul has continued to be one of the top performers for the Redskins during training camp and the preseason.

With Jordan Reed missing all of training camp, Paul saw more action with the first-team offense during practices and took advantage of the opportunity, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown reception during a two-minute drill last week.

But Paul's contributions go beyond serving the No. 3 tight end role. The former standout college wide receiver can line up wide. He was a special teams captain last season. And he's been lining up at fullback quite a bit, too, as Washington hasn't had a true fullback on the active roster since Darrel Young in 2015.

"He's another guy, he's like Ryan Grant in that we can ask him to do anything," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. "He'll play in-the-core Y, we'll put him at fullback, he lines up outside. His speed looks where it was before the injuries. I mean, I think he's had an outstanding training camp so far. He's done so many different things. And that's one of the toughest positions – a tight end, the move tight end.

"You've got to know all the blocking schemes, you've got to know all the pass patterns and you've got to know a lot of the protections. So he's handled everything effortlessly with great effort, and [has] been very productive. I'm anxious to see Niles play more."