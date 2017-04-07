'Not Once' Did Robert Kelley Look Out Of Place In Starting Lineup

Kelley, of course, wasn't originally expected to be in the situation to start let alone be on the field last fall. He was among 14 undrafted free agents signed on May 6, 2016, just days after not hearing his named called in the NFL Draft.

His signing didn't exactly move the needle, either, as he only started 12 of his 50 appearances at Tulane, recording 1,295 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 318 attempts.

But a strong offseason performance turned into an even better collective outing in the preseason. Then in Washington's 27-27 tie with the Bengals, Kelley rushed for 87 yards on 21 carries. His four-yard touchdown run on the offense's opening act capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive in which the rookie carried the ball five times.

"You throw a rookie free agent to the fire like that and to see him play and compete. Not one time did I feel like it was too big for him, not once," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said at the NFL's annual League Meetings in Phoenix last month. "And that's a hell of a thing to say for a guy out of Tulane who only had a couple carries his senior year. He came right in, he competes on every play. He had some of the greatest two-yard runs that I've seen. He gets back to the line of scrimmage, he keeps his feet moving, he protects the ball [and] he's going to get better in pass protection."

For the season, Kelley tallied 168 carries for 704 yards and six touchdowns.

He is also one of four players in franchise history to record at least 150 carries in a season without fumbling, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Battles, Jim Musick and Alfred Morris.