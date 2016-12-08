Not Returning In 2016, Redskins Want Josh Doctson To Rehab, Rest To Prepare For Next Year

He would remain inactive for the next few weeks before the Redskins placed Doctson on Injured Reserve on Oct. 21, replacing him on the active roster with Maurice Harris.

"I'm frustrated for him. I feel bad for him. He wants to play in the worst way," Gruden said at the time. "This is the most unique injury that people have seen you know. Can't put a finger on why he's having pain, but he's having pain. And he wants to play. And he's not the same guy when you can't push off because your Achilles is bothering you. So we got to get to the bottom of it and give him a little bit of time hopefully and try to get to the bottom of it, but we're more concerned about longevity right now. We want to make sure he gets well."

Doctson will now get a few extra months to rehab and regain health before returning early next year for offseason workouts.

Knowing the type of talent he possesses and his abilities in the red zone, the Redskins may ask a lot out of the TCU product next year especially with the team's top two wide receivers – Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson – currently playing on expiring contracts.