Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-31 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington amassed 481 scrimmage yards, the most in a single game since November 15, 2020.
- Washington has scored 30 or more points in three consecutive games against the Eagles for the second time in franchise history and first since 1954-1956.
- Washington was successful on 7-of-12 third downs (58.3%), their highest third down conversion rate since November 14, 2022, also against the Eagles.
- Washington had a quarterback throw for 390-plus yards with four passing touchdowns for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since Mark Rypien recorded the stat line on November 10, 1991.
- Washington had four different players record a touchdown reception for the first time since January 3, 2016.
- Washington's defense allowed 59 rushing yards, the least in a single game since November 6, 2022.
- Washington had six receivers with four or more receptions for the fourth time in franchise history and first since November 15, 2020.
- Washington's offense took one sack, the fewest since October 23, 2022.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 39-of-52 passes for a single-game career-high 397 yards and four touchdowns. He threw one interception.
- Howell eclipsed 2,000 passing yards and 200 completions. He is the tenth quarterback all-time to reach 200 completions through nine career games and is the fastest to accomplish the feat in franchise history.
- Howell's 24 completions in the first half are the most in a first half in franchise history.
- Howell's 24 completion in the first half are the second most in a single game this season, trailing only Justin Herbert (26 in Week 3).
- Howell's 39 completions in a single game are the second most in a single game this season, trailing only Justin Herbert (40 in Week 3).
- Howell joined Mark Rypien and Sonny Jurgensen as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to throw 14 or more passing touchdowns through nine career games.
- Howell now has two games with at least three touchdown passes, the most through a Washington quarterback's first nine career games since Gus Frerotte had two such games in 1994 and 1995.
- Howell joins Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to have two games of 375 or more passing yards through nine career games.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 10 carries for 59 yards, including a 29-yard rush, the longest of his career. He also added two receptions for 20 yards.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had a single-game career-high of eight receptions and 108 yards and a touchdown. This is his second game with 100 or more receiving yards, the other dating back to December 18, 2022.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had 5 receptions for 63 yards (12.6 avg) and one touchdown.
- McLaurin joined Bob Hayes (1965-1969) as the only other player to record 800 or more receiving yards against the Eagles in their first five seasons in NFL history.
- McLaurin (23) moved into sole possession of 12th all-time in receiving touchdowns in franchise history, passing Rod Gardner (22).
- Wide Receiver Jamison Crowder had seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown, his first this season.
- Crowder recorded 90-plus receiving yards for the first time since Dec. 27, 2020.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had four receptions for 22 yards. Samuel eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards with Washington and is the fifth active player to hit the milestone, joining teammates Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Antonio Gibson, and Jamison Crowder.
- Tight end Logan Thomas had six receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown, the 15th receiving touchdown of his career.
Defense
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had two quarterback hits, bringing his career total to 101. He becomes the ninth defensive tackle of all-time to reach 100 or more quarterback hits and the second in franchise history joining Ryan Kerrigan.
- Defensive Tackle Phidarian Mathis recorded his first career fumble recovery.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat recorded 1.0 sack, bringing his career sack total to 35.5. Sweat tied DL Dave Butz for the eighth most official sacks in franchise history. He also recorded two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
- Defensive End Casey Toohill recorded one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss, and 1.0 sack, his fourth of the season. This is Toohill's second career game with at least one sack, tackle for loss, and quarterback hit.
- Safety Kamren Curl recorded five solo tackles, one pass defensed and a forced fumble, the first of his career.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller recorded his first career fumble recovery.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded his 20th career pass defensed. He joined Sauce Gardner, Delvin Breaux, and Martin Emerson as the only players in NFL history to reach the milestone in 29 or less career games.
Special Teams
- Kicker Joey Slye went 1-for-1 from field goal range. His lone make was a 61-yard field goal, the longest field goal made in franchise history and longest of his career.
- Punter Tress Way punted two times for 96 yards, pinning one inside the 20.
Snap counts
Offense (72 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|72
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|72
|100%
|Chris Paul
|72
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|72
|100%
|Sam Howell
|72
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|72
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|68
|94%
|Jahan Dotson
|61
|85%
|Logan Thomas
|53
|74%
|Antonio Gibson
|37
|51%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|35
|49%
|Jon Bates
|34
|47%
|Jamison Crowder
|23
|32%
|Dyami Brown
|22
|31%
|Curtis Samuel
|14
|19%
|Byron Pringle
|7
|10%
|Alex Armah
|6
|8%
Defense (63 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Percy Butler
|63
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|63
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|63
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|63
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|63
|100%
|David Mayo
|55
|87%
|Daron Payne
|52
|83%
|Chase Young
|50
|79%
|Jonathan Allen
|47
|75%
|Montez Sweat
|42
|67%
|Danny Johnson
|39
|62%
|Jonathan Ridgeway
|24
|38%
|James Smith-WIlliams
|21
|33%
|Phidarian Mathis
|14
|22%
|Casey Toohill
|13
|21%
|Khaleke Hudson
|10
|16%
|Quan Martin
|5
|8%
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|5
|8%
|Efe Obada
|1
|2%