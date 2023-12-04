Notes & Quotes | 'The process is now, and the time is now'

-- Players are certainly frustrated this time of year. The team is 4-9 with an ever-shrinking possibility of making the playoffs. It's on Rivera and the staff to help them get through this period, and the first thing they can do is tell them that they aren't alone in feeling the frustration.

"There's a lot of people out there that are working hard, trying to get better," Rivera said. "It is difficult. It is hard, but you also have to look at the circumstances that we are in … It's not been easy. It's been hard. It's gonna be hard. That's just the way it is. And eventually, if things continue to work, and people get better, then you see the improvement."

-- Rivera also had some praise for interim defensive backs coach Cristian Garcia.

"I think Cristian is a good, young coach. I really do. I think he's got an opportunity to grow, and in time, I think he will be a coordinator in this league. I really believe that."

-- Terry McLaurin is never one to openly complain about his use in the offense, but he has been frustrated at times. Yesterday's game was the latest example of that, as he got zero catches for just the second time in his career on three targets. Rivera said McLaurin has spoken to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about his usage in the offense, and the head coach appreciates how he has handled it.

"That's the way you handle it," Rivera said. "You go in, and you talk directly. It's been big of him to come in and fight the frustration and talk about it."

-- Finally, Rivera shared this thought about the team's growth and development.