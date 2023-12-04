Five takeaways from Washington's loss to Miami

4. No targets for Terry.

**Terry McLaurin** is the Commanders' best offensive weapon, and he'll continue to be as long as he's playing football in Washington.

But for a myriad of reasons on Sunday, McLaurin was a nonfactor against the Dolphins with zero yards on three targets. It was just the second time in his career that he had been held without a catch.

"It comes with it when it's tough," McLaurin said. "Yeah, it's frustrating but I'm going to keep coming in and practicing and playing hard. As long as I turn on the film, making extra blocks on the field, trying to clear it out for guys. I'll continue to run my routes hard, so that's what I'm going to do."

It took three drives for McLaurin to get a pass thrown in his direction. It was a third-and-3 from the Commanders' 32-yard line, but the pass was out of his reach. The next was one that McLaurin could have made on a shot to the end zone from the Dolphins' 34-yard line but didn't bring it in.

Howell took some of the blame for McLaurin's lack of involvement.

"He is the best part of our offense and we got to find ways to get him the football; I've got to find ways to get him the football. Obviously, he had a few targets, but three targets are not enough for your best player."