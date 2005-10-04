News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Novak Has a Knack For Game-Winners

Oct 04, 2005 at 08:34 AM

Nick Novak raced onto the field, ready for a game-winning kick. Unfortunately, he had to run about 40 yards to get to the line of scrimmage.

He had been warming up on the sidelines on the opposite side of the field.

"John Hall started yelling to me, 'Get in there!'" Novak said.

Novak connected on a 34-yard field goal attempt, but a flag was thrown. The Redskins were penalized for a delay of game, pushing the field goal back to a 39-yard attempt.

Novak connected, and the celebration was on. The Redskins won 20-17 over the Seattle Seahawks. In two career NFL games, he has produced the game-winning points both times.

Strangely enough, Novak said the delay of game penalty may have helped him.

"It gave me an opportunity to go through my routine," Novak said. "I knew I just had to keep my head down and kick it the same way."

Head coach Joe Gibbs admitted that he was not watching Novak's game-winning kick. He had his head down, praying.

Even so, Gibbs said he has been impressed with Novak in practices.

"He has a good temperament," Gibbs said. "For example, we made him kick it twice because of the delay of game. He's mentally tough."

Gibbs said that he did not consider Novak a rookie anymore. During preseason, Novak was part of two training camps, kicking for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys in two stints. Novak signed with Washington when John Hall was injured.

Novak connected on two extra points in the nationally televised Monday night game, providing the game-winning points in the 14-13 win over Dallas on Sept. 19.

On Sunday, against the Seahawks, Novak's first kick was blocked. Later, he hit a 40-yard field goal that at the time gave the Redskins a 17-10 lead.

Novak, of course, made a name for himself at the University of Maryland. He had a knack for game-winning kicks for Maryland, and it seems to be carrying over in the pros.

"I think those kicks in college were big kicks on their own right, but this is a whole new level," Novak said. "This tops any game-winner I've had because it's the NFL.

"I treat every kick the same and you never know if it's going to come down to a field goal. You have to make the most of your opportunities when you are out there. After that block, I just wanted to get out there and make the next one. You have to have a short memory to play this position."

No doubt, Novak will have a long memory of Sunday's big win.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising