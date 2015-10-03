Offense Continues To Contain Opposing Pass Rush

Yes, they returned a three-time Pro Bowler in Trent Williams at left tackle and, yes, the very first draft pick Scot McCloughan made as general manager of the Redskins was on the best offensive line prospect in the crop – Brandon Scherff – and, yes, one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL – Bill Callahan – was brought in.

Still, that didn't ease others' low expectations foor the unit.

Through three games, though, the unit has allowed just four sacks. In their first two games, the Redskins faced Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake – two perrennial Pro Bowlers – and a St. Louis Rams front seven that's considered the best group in the league.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said it's a credit to their offseason improvement along with Kirk Cousins quickly getting the ball to the team's skill players.

"I think when you're talking about sack numbers, a lot of people want to point just to the offensive line, but really it's the quarterback also," Gruden said. "It's throwing the ball on rhythm. It's getting the ball out of your hands when there's pressure. It's tight ends in protection if need be if they're chipping. It's the running backs in protection. It's the receivers going to the right depth and being in the right spot. So when you're talking about a rhythm-type offense like we like to run, it's three-and-out, one step and throw, three steps and throw."