One burning question about Washington's tight ends ahead of the 2023 season

Can the Commanders get more production from their depth at tight end?

Ron Rivera’s staff and scouting department do not get enough credit for what they have done to address the tight end position since 2020.

Prior to Rivera taking over as the head coach, Washington's tight ends were a non-factor in just about every way. Granted, not much about the 2019 version of the team was great, but the trio of Jeremy Sprinkle, Vernon Davis and Hale Hentges only managed a combined 467 yards on 44 receptions.

Three seasons later, one could argue that the tight end group is one of the most solid on the roster. The gamble they made on Logan Thomas, who had never been a No. 1 option in his career, paid off even with his injuries; John Bates has proven himself as one of the better blockers in the league at his position; Cole Turner has promise as a threat in the passing game; and Curtis Hodges is a project that could have plenty of upside with the right development.

We know what Thomas can be when he is healthy (by the way, it looks like he will be based on what we saw during OTAs), but it's time for the players behind him to turn their potential into production. They will be asked to do more this season, and there will be several opportunities for them to do so.